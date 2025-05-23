WA529 INVEST CELEBRATES NATIONAL 529 DAY BY OFFERING A FIRST-TIME INCENTIVE OF $50.00 FOR ACCOUNTS OPENED BETWEEN MAY 20 - MAY 31, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WA529 Invest, Washington state's official education savings plan, is celebrating National 529 Day by offering Washington families a first-time incentive of $50.00 for accounts opened between Tuesday, May 20 and Saturday, May 31, 2025, with an initial deposit of at least $50 and the activation of a recurring contribution of $50 or more.

WA529 Invest is a tax-advantaged, flexible, and affordable way to save for various types of education and training after high school, including universities, community colleges, and qualified trade schools and apprenticeships. Savers can use 529 funds at most schools in the U.S. and even at many schools outside the U.S. With a WA529 Invest account, students can truly dream, save, and achieve.

Complete benefits and instructions on how to open a WA529 Invest account and utilize this incentive of $50.00 are available at href="" rel="nofollow" wa/529day25 This promotional $50.00 offering is also accessible on the READYSAVETM 529 app, available at the Apple Store, Google Play, or at href="" rel="nofollow" w . Once downloaded, account holders can select WA529 Invest from the list of plans. This is an effortless way to stay connected with accounts anywhere, anytime.

As May is "graduation season," this promotional May 20 – 31 period is the perfect time to utilize the app's online gifting tool, which allows account holders to invite friends and family to contribute to an account with Ugift®.

WA529 Senior Director, Luke Minor, states, "What an opportunity for our state's families to join WA529 Invest and plan for their children's future. We are very excited to offer this incentive during a time when families need it the most. Children are the future, and we can work together to make that future accessible for everyone."

Washington Education Savings Plans (WA529) offers two 529 savings programs to Washingtonians: WA529 Invest and the GET Prepaid Tuition Plan . Both plans offer individuals and families tax-advantaged options to save for education and career training. The Committee on Advanced Tuition Payment and College Savings, commonly known as the WA529 Committee, provides oversight and sets program policies. The five-member committee consists of the executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, the State Treasurer, the director of the Office of Financial Management, and two citizen representatives. The Washington Student Achievement Council supports and helps administer the programs, based on the Committee's direction.

*Visit wa/529Day25 for terms and conditions. Promotion ends 05/31/25. Sponsored by the Washington Student Achievement Council.

To learn more about WA529 Invest, its investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses, see the Program Details Booklet at wa before investing. Read it carefully. Except to the extent of the guarantee associated with the Principal Plus Interest Portfolio, investments in the plan are neither insured nor guaranteed, and there is the risk of investment loss. WA529 Invest is administered by the Washington Committee on Advanced Tuition Payment and College Savings. TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. (TFI), plan manager. TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributor and underwriter for WA529Invest.

SOURCE WA529 Invest

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED