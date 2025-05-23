Kroger Earns Bell Seal For Workplace Mental Health For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Across the Kroger Family of Companies, we are united by a shared commitment to Our Values, a mission that guides how we serve our customers, support our communities and treat each other," said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. "Only two in five employers meet the Bell Seal standards, making this certification a testament to Kroger's unwavering dedication to the well-being of our associates and our ongoing efforts to holistically support our teams."

Kroger earned 100 percent in the holistic wellness at work category for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates' mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. Offerings were evaluated in addition to the mental health services included in the retailer's health benefits, wellness initiatives, paid time off and professional development.

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

