LILYSILK Unveils Breathable, Stretchable, And Machine-Washable Silk Jersey Collection For Summer 2025
LILYSILK's Silk Jersey is lighter than cotton and cooler than linen, making it a smart, stylish choice for those seeking comfort without compromising elegance. Crafted from 6A-grade mulberry silk, the brand has enhanced the material's durability with added stretch and machine-washable functionality - turning timeless silk into an easy-care staple.
The seven-piece capsule includes five t-shirts, one shirt, and one skirt. Each piece blends form with function, offering refined silhouettes that complement modern lifestyles.
Slim Fitted Silk Jersey Tee : Designed to flatter with a slim fit and balanced length, this tee accentuates the figure while staying breathable and fresh. Available in four colors, it embodies quiet confidence and everyday grace.
Oversized Silk Jersey Tee : Draped and effortless, this tee transitions effortlessly from day to night, offering understated elegance in three calming tones.
Silk Jersey Cowl-Neck Sleeveless Top : Featuring a deep, structured cowl neckline and hidden anti-slip tape, this top layers beautifully under summer jackets for a refined yet comfortable look.
"As we welcome the summer season, I'm proud to unveil our Silk Jersey Capsule Collection, which embodies the essence of LILYSILK: innovation, elegance, and intention," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "By reimagining the properties of silk with a breathable knit structure, we've created timeless garments that move with you, from sunlit mornings to starlit evenings."
This summer, LILYSILK invites consumers to embrace luxurious self-care through thoughtful clothing that fits both body and lifestyle - whether traveling, working, or unwinding at home.
