Personal Care Ingredients Market Projected At USD 20.96 Billion By 2032 With A CAGR Of 5.56% | Research By SNS Insider

The Personal Care Ingredients Market Size was valued at USD 12.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.96 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Download PDF Sample of Personal Care Ingredients Market @ Growing Shift Toward Bio-Based Beauty Ingredients Spurs Industry Innovation and Sustainability Across the Personal Care Sector Driven by growing consumer demand for environmentally sustainable, natural, and fitness-oriented beauty products, the momentum behind the Personal Care Ingredients market has reached new heights. This change is driven by technological advances in biotechnology, greater demand for organic formulation, and higher awareness of ingredient safety and functionality. U.S. FDA findings indicated that using a naturally derived ingredient has seen a significant uptick, while the PCPC reported a 20% increase in demand for cleaner products from 2022 to 2023. Procter & Gamble and other major players reformulate with renewable ingredients, and the USDA showcases the increasing use of sustainable plant-based ingredients. Through investments in green chemistry and ethical sourcing, companies are also positioning themselves as competitive players in an ever-more transparent, safe, and sustainability-focused marketplace where consumer values are evolving rapidly. The US Personal Care Ingredients Market Size was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% from 2024 to 2032. U.S. Personal Care Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2021 and 2026, owing to the rising inclination towards natural sustainable ingredients in beauty and healthcare products. The increase in need for "clean" and eco-friendly products from brands are accelerating the market buoyancy as customers are increasingly becoming aware of the safety of their products' ingredients. An additional driver is the growing clean beauty initiatives and regulations relating to the use of potentially harmful substances in cosmetic products. Key Players:

BASF SE (Emulgade, Cetiol)

Ashland (Polyquaternium, AquaStyle)

Croda International Plc (Cithrol, Arlasilk)

Clariant (Genamin, Velsan)

Evonik Industries AG (Tego Care, Dermofeel)

Dow Chemical Company (EcoSmooth, Ucare)

Solvay (Jaguar, Miracare)

Symrise AG (SymSave, Hydrolite)

Lonza Group (Geogard, LaraCare)

Lubrizol Corporation (Carbopol, Pemulen)

Givaudan Active Beauty (Silibiome, Unimer)

Seppic (Montanov, Sepiplus)

Innospec Inc. (Empicol, Iselux)

Stepan Company (Stepanol, Stepan-Mild)

Wacker Chemie AG (Belsil, Vinex)

DSM Nutritional Products (Tilamar, Alpaflor)

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (Regenesea, Progeline)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (Sensibright, Natpure)

Kobo Products Inc. (Floratech, MST Treated Pigments) Vantage Specialty Chemicals (Lipovol, Natralite) Personal Care Ingredients Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.56% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Others)

.By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others) Key Drivers . Rising consumer preference for clean beauty and natural formulations drives the personal care ingredients market growth.

Evolving Consumer Preferences Drive Natural, Clean, and Functional Personal Care Ingredients Demand



Increasing preference for plant-based and natural materials compared to synthetic counterparts.

Desire for clear and minimal formulations through clean-label products.

Particularly when deciding whether or not to buy something, eco-friendly packaging comes into play as a major factor.

Consumers are looking for care solutions tailored to their specific skin and hair concerns. Demand is also increasing for multifunctional products with anti-aging, UV, and pollution protection benefits.

By Ingredient Type, Surfactants Dominated the Personal Care Ingredients Market in 2023 with a 28% Market Share.

In 2023, the Surfactants dominated and accounted for the largest market share among different types of Personal Care Ingredients. Surfactants are necessary for many personal care products, as they give cleansing, foaming, and emulsifying properties to shampoos, body wash, and facial cleansers. This segment's dominance has also been supported by increased focus on sustainable and biodegradable surfactants amid rising consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions. For instance, BASF and Croda International are at the forefront with their innovative natural surfactants sourced from renewable resources with sustainability objectives.

By Application , Skin Care Dominated the Personal Care Ingredients Market in 2023 with a 38% Market Share.

Skin care had the largest market portion in 2023. This has driven demand for anti-aging, moisturization, and sun protection products. The increased demand for natural and organic ingredients in skin care formulation, such as emollients, antioxidants, and vitamins, has driven the growth of the Natural Skin Care Products market. This has also led to its rapid growth due to more eco-friendly ingredient sourcing done by brands such as L'Oréal and Estée Lauder. An increase in skin health awareness and demand for customization in skincare products are the two main growth drivers.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Personal Care Ingredients Market in 2023, Holding a 44% Market Share.

This rapid development is due to the prosperous beauty and personal care sectors in regions like China, India, and Japan. The development of the middle-income group, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about skincare & hygiene are some of the main reasons to amplify the personal care products. Its manufacturers are also making a push towards local, natural ingredients, capitalizing on the growing movement towards green beauty. Moreover, gradual development in this market is resulting in significant growth in this area, which is also boosting the growth of the market.

North America Emerged as the Growing Region in the Personal Care Ingredients Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

This growth is fueled by a convergence of technology developments in clean beauty and growing awareness levels of ingredient transparency. As per the region, the U.S. holds the leading market share in this growth, which is fueled by natural and sustainable ingredients in personal care formulations. With an eye on shifting consumer trends, many manufacturers are innovating with renewable and biodegradable ingredients. We noted the rise in vegan and cruelty-free beauty products in the region, with leading brands like Burt's Bees and The Honest Company.

April 2025: Ashland launched Collapeptyl and Texturpure SA-2 at in-cosmetics Global 2025, highlighting vegan, biodegradable solutions that support sustainable, high-performance personal care formulations. April 2025: BASF unveiled three biodegradable, plant-based personal care ingredients, Verdessence Maize, Lamesoft OP Plus, and Dehyton PK45 GA/RA, emphasizing sustainable innovation under its Longevity Ecosystem.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation, By Ingredient Type

8. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

