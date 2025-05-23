Voice Of The Enterprise Network Services Customer Survey Report 2024-2025: Gather Insights From Network And IT Decision-Makers And Understand Their Preferences
The primary objective of this Voice of the Customer survey was to gather insights from network and IT decision-makers and understand their preferences regarding network and related services. Conducted annually across the ICT practice, the survey focuses on network technologies. It takes a comprehensive, global approach, with participants from 19 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
The survey included 1,285 respondents overall, with representation from Canada and Singapore added in 2024. Notably, 16% of the respondents represented the United States, given its size. Respondents represented companies of all sizes, ranging from small businesses with fewer than 100 employees to large enterprises with at least 5,000 employees.
To ensure relevant responses, participants were required to answer a series of screening questions before qualifying. The survey itself consisted of several sections designed to explore specific details. Comparisons to 2023 survey results are included where appropriate.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profiles
Voice of the Customer - Enterprise Network Services, 2024
- Key Findings Businesses Invest in Technology to Improve Process Efficiency Network Directors Primarily Make Network Decisions Security Tops List of Technology Investments Provider and Diversity Preferences Backup Technology Preferences Network Technology Usage View of PSTN Usage and Who Manages Lines 5G and Private Wireless
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
