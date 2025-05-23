Thermoplastic Elastomers Benchmark Report 2025: Arkema, Avient, BASF, Celanese, Covestro, Dow, Eastman, Envalior, Evonik, Exxonmobil, Huntsman, Kraton, Kuraray, LCY, Lubrizol Lyondellbasell, Mitsui
Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers, 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents competitive profiles of each company considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths. This analysis assessed 17 leading TPE providers primarily on products including thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), polyether block amides (PEBA), styrene block copolymers (SBC), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), and thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), and their performance across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar.
Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are among the most versatile polymeric materials finding a wide range of applications across a diverse set of industries including automotive, medical, electrical and electronics, footwear, and consumer goods. TPEs, either linear block copolymers composed of sequences of alternate hard and soft segments or blends of alternate amorphous and crystalline domains, are endowed with exceptional physical and chemical properties, rendering them an ideal alternative to conventional elastomers and certain thermoplastics.
Much like other thermoplastics, TPEs can be reprocessed multiple times, which is not possible with conventional elastomers, since they go through a vulcanization (cross-linking) step when processed.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Thermoplastic Elastomers, 2025
Companies to Action
- Arkema Avient BASF Celanese Covestro Dow Eastman Envalior Evonik ExxonMobil Chemical Huntsman Kraton Kuraray LCY Chemical Corp. Lubrizol LyondellBasell Mitsui Chemicals
Best Practices & Growth Opportunities
Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- CEO's Growth Team Investors Customers Board of Directors Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment