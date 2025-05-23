Enric Saavedra Named Girbau North America Liaison

OSHKOSH, Wis., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enric Saavedra was recently named Girbau Global Laundry Solutions' (Girbau) international key account director – making him the main point of contact between Girbau and Girbau North America (GNA). Acting as a liaison, Saavedra facilitates communication and collaboration between the companies, ensuring information flows effectively and that both companies understand each other's needs and goals, according to GNA President Mike Floyd.

"Enric's not only qualified to do this job, he's been a longtime supporter of GNA and the business we do here," said Floyd. "He's worked our 'Clean' shows, interfaced with our distributors, met with our customers and understands our markets. He's truly committed to growing North American sales."

Saavedra, who joined Girbau in 2009, served as business development manager for 11 years before becoming APAC regional business leader in 2020. In his new role, he focuses on global accounts, of which GNA is the largest.

"Girbau's commitment to the North American market is a top priority," said Saavedra. "We expect our collaboration to expand distribution and lead us into developing new, high-quality laundry solutions with speed and precision." he said.

As an EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) company, GNA is stronger than it's ever been, according to Vice President of Sales Joel Jorgensen. "Enric will help us to develop new products for specific niche markets and fill gaps in offerings and capabilities to grow overall sales," he said.

GNA is well-positioned for the future, Jorgensen added. "During a time when many other manufacturers are going direct, GNA and EVI believe in the value of distributors and the support they provide to end users," he said. "We are closer to the market now more than ever because we are in distribution along with our independent and EVI distributors across North America."

To learn more about GNA's products, services or career opportunities, visit gnalaundry or call 800-256-1073.

Media Contact

Tari Albright

Director of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

About Girbau North America – an EVI Industries Inc. Strategic Laundry Solutions Company

Girbau North America, in Oshkosh, Wis., is a comprehensive strategic laundry solutions company serving the vended, commercial and industrial laundry and textile care markets throughout North America. Services under the GNA umbrella include customer marketing via Girbau Creative Services (GCS); financing through CustomSelect; and distribution through partner distributors and Continental Girbau West (CG West), which serves Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California. GNA also provides product warehousing for quick availability, parts for most brands, technical service assistance, customer care and the industry's most comprehensive offering of commercial laundry solutions to customers throughout North America. GNA brands include:

. Continental Girbau® . Girbau Industrial®

. Poseidon Textile Care Systems® . Express Laundry Centers®

. Sports Laundry Systems® . OnePress®

About EVI Industries Inc.

EVI, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the EVI provides customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. EVI sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, EVI sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through EVI's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, it provides its customers with installation, maintenance and repair services. EVI's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems as well as the purchase of EVI's installation, maintenance, and repair services.

SOURCE Girbau North America

