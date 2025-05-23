Mark Winthrop Honored As One Of Barron's 2025 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors In America
BOSTON, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth is proud to announce that Mark Winthrop, our President, Founding Partner, and Wealth Advisor based in Boston, has been named to Barron's 2025 list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America. This prestigious accolade is part of Barron's initiative to connect investors with the top-ranked wealth management professionals in their area.
Mark was recognized as the #16 advisor in Massachusetts, a reflection of the trust he's earned from clients, the thoughtful guidance he provides every day, and his commitment to helping clients live life to the fullest.
"We're excited to celebrate Mark's continued success and recognition," said Lucas Winthrop, COO of Winthrop Wealth. "At Winthrop Wealth we're focused on helping advisors amplify the positive impact they have in their clients' lives, and we believe Mark's recognition is a testament to what that looks like when done exceptionally well."
Barron's annual ranking of top financial advisors is based on a rigorous assessment of various factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. This year's list highlights advisors who have demonstrated outstanding performance and a deep commitment to their clients' financial success.
Data provided by Barrons – Data from ranking as of 9/30/2024 representing trailing 12 months. Award granted: 3/25/2025. Ranking published March 10, 2025. Barron's does not receive compensation in exchange for its placements or ranking.
For more information about the Barron's 2025 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America, visit .
About Winthrop Wealth
Winthrop Wealth is a registered investment advisor firm dedicated to helping clients pursue their financial goals through personalized and comprehensive financial planning. With a team of experienced advisors, Winthrop Wealth offers a wide range of services, including investment management, retirement planning, estate planning strategies, and more. For more information, visit Winthrop Wealth's website .
Contact:
Alexandra Balukonis
Associate Director, Client Communications and Marketing
Winthrop Wealth
Phone: 617-530-1010
Email: [email protected]
Website:
