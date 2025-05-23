Crimson Cup Celebrates May Anniversaries Of 14 Independent Coffee Shop Customers In 10 States

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is proud to recognize 14 independent coffee shops across 10 states celebrating May anniversaries. These local businesses, all supported through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program, are marking milestones from two to 27 years of brewing community and connection through exceptional coffee.

Through its 7 Steps to Success consulting program, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states open their own independent coffee shops.

The Coffee Attic and Book Cellar in Iowa Falls, Iowa, is among 14 customers of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea celebrating May anniversaries.

"Congratulations to each of these amazing coffee entrepreneurs!" said Greg Ubert, Crimson Cup founder and president. "From beginning business owners to longtime customers like Dino's Cappuccino's and The Coffee Attic, these anniversaries reflect the hard work, heart and resilience behind every independent coffee shop we serve."

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program guides entrepreneurs through every stage of coffee shop ownership - from startup planning and layout design to staff training, product sourcing and ongoing business support.

Celebrating May Milestones from Ohio to Texas

These 14 shops are commemorating anniversaries this month:



Dino's Cappuccino's, Yellow Springs, Ohio – 27 years (opened May 1, 1998)



Coffee Attic, Iowa Falls, Iowa – 24 years (Originally opened 2001; reopened under new ownership May 18, 2016)



HeBrews Coffee Company, Bedford, Pennsylvania – 19 years (opened May 4, 2006)



Southern Grounds Coffee Bar, Brookhaven, Mississippi – 14 years (opened May 24, 2011)



I Am Java Coffee House, Murphysboro, Illinois – 9 years (opened May 23, 2016)



New Grounds Coffee House, Hilliard, Ohio – 8 years (opened May 17, 2017)



Hometown Coffee and Tea, Olney, Texas – 7 years (opened May 18, 2018)



Wholly Grounds, Cartersville, Georgia – 6 years (opened May 31, 2019)



Calabria Coffee, New Hartford, New York – 4 years (opened May 21, 2021)



George's Coffee @121, Melissa, Texas – 4 years (opened May 28, 2021)



Court Street Coffee on State, Athens, Ohio – 2 years (opened May 19, 2023)



Cpl. Ray's Coffee, Midland, Texas – 2 years (opened May 5, 2023)



Lock No. 4 Coffee, Parkersburg, West Virginia – 2 years (opened May 12, 2023)

Riesbeck's Coffee Bar, Cambridge, Ohio – 2 years (opened May 24, 2023)

Several of this month's celebrating businesses - including Southern Grounds Coffee Bar, Court Street Coffee, Lock No. 4 Coffee, and Cpl. Ray's Coffee - are part of multi-location operations, showcasing the scalability of the model.

"Whether you're opening your first shop or celebrating your 27th year, we're honored to walk alongside you - helping your business grow and deepen its roots in the community," Ubert said.

Keeping the Dream Alive: Second Owners Build Enduring Legacy

One standout anniversary is The Coffee Attic & Book Cellar in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Since purchasing the shop in 2016, Owners Kat and Pat Bissell have grown their coffee business into a beloved local gathering place - blending handcrafted coffee with culture, creativity and connection.

"We provide a cultural hub in which people can come to socialize, appreciate local art, have a bite to eat, enjoy a great cup of coffee and relax," said Kat Bissell.

But the story of The Coffee Attic began over two decades ago. The original shop was opened in 2001 by Bob and Jan Morton, who learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program. After joining The Coffee Attic in 2006, Kat spent the next decade learning about specialty coffee from the Mortons and Crimson Cup.

She and husband Pat Bissell purchased the shop a decade later, relaunching on May 18, 2016.

Kat credits the shop's continuing growth to strong relationships with customers, baristas and Crimson Cup. The couple has even expanded their impact globally - joining Crimson Cup in traveling to coffee-growing regions, supporting scholarships, and funding homebuilding for coffee farmers.

"Crimson Cup has been with us from the beginning," Kat said. "We count on the 7 Steps team for advice and guidance, and we're proud to continue the dream started by the original owners almost a quarter century ago."

A Proven Path for Independent Coffee Shop Success

Based on "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee" by Crimson Cup Founder Greg Ubert, the 7 Steps program equips new coffee shop owners with the skills to run successful operations. Guided by experienced coffee shop startup experts, the program helps entrepreneurs:



Find a terrific location

Calculate startup costs

Write a coffee shop business plan

Design and lay coffee shops for maximum efficiency

Source high-quality coffee, coffee shop equipment and supplies

Hire and train skilled baristas

Market their shops to reach customers Manage all aspects of coffee shop operations

Ubert's book forms the centerpiece of the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit , which has helped open over 300 independent coffee shops across 37 states.

Let's Build Your Coffee Shop Dream

Crimson Cup continues to support hundreds of independent coffee shops across the U.S. and abroad. If you're dreaming of owning a coffee business - or growing your current one - the team is ready to help.

Contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or 888-800-9224 to talk about your vision and how Crimson Cup can help you bring it to life.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED