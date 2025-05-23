Sugar-Based Excipients Research Business Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2030 - Rising Demand For Orally Disintegrating Tablets (Odts) Expands Opportunities

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar-Based Excipients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Sugar-Based Excipients was valued at US$1.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Sugar-Based Excipients market.



Sugar-based excipients play a vital role in pharmaceutical formulations, where they are used as fillers, binders, and sweeteners to improve the taste and stability of medicines. These excipients are particularly valuable in pediatric and geriatric formulations, where the palatability of medications is a key factor in compliance. Sucrose, glucose, and lactose are among the most commonly used sugar-based excipients, providing sweetness and aiding in the proper release of active ingredients. The growing demand for orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) and chewable tablets has further expanded the use of sugar-based excipients, as these dosage forms rely on excipients that enhance mouthfeel and dissolution.

What Drives Growth in the Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

The growth in the Sugar-Based Excipients market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for orally disintegrating tablets and chewable formulations, as well as advancements in drug delivery systems. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing pediatric and geriatric populations are boosting the demand for easy-to-administer dosage forms, where sugar-based excipients play a crucial role.

Additionally, the growing nutraceuticals market is expanding the use of sugar-based excipients in dietary supplements. As pharmaceutical companies continue to innovate in taste-masking and multifunctional excipients, the market is poised for continued growth.

What Technological Advancements Are Shaping the Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

Technological innovations in drug delivery systems have led to the development of more effective sugar-based excipients. Manufacturers are focusing on creating excipients that not only enhance the taste of medications but also improve drug bioavailability and stability. The advent of multifunctional excipients has enabled pharmaceutical companies to reduce the number of components in formulations, simplifying production processes and improving product performance.

Additionally, advancements in taste-masking technologies are allowing sugar-based excipients to be used in bitter-tasting drugs, making them more palatable for patients. This is particularly important in the development of pediatric and geriatric medicines, where ease of consumption is critical.

Which Segments Are Leading the Sugar-Based Excipients Market?

Common product types include sucrose, lactose, and mannitol, with sucrose being the most widely used due to its sweetness and solubility. In terms of form, sugar-based excipients are available as powders, granules, and syrups, with powders being the most common form in tablet formulations. The pharmaceutical industry is the largest end-user of sugar-based excipients, followed by nutraceuticals and food supplement

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the market due to their robust pharmaceutical industries, while emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to grow due to increased drug production and rising healthcare spending.

Report Scope

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Actual Sugars segment, which is expected to reach US$818.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Sugar Alcohols segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $283.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $292.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments:



Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners)

Type (Powder / Granule, Crystal, Syrup, Direct Compression Sugars) Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral, Other Formulations)

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

