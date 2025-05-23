Sugar-Based Excipients Research Business Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2030 - Rising Demand For Orally Disintegrating Tablets (Odts) Expands Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|313
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Sugar-Based Excipients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Use of Sugar-Based Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Growth Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems Strengthen the Business Case for Sugar-Based Excipients Rising Demand for Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs) Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Focus on Improving Palatability of Medications Drives Adoption of Sugar-Based Excipients Growing Popularity of Natural and Non-Toxic Excipients in Pharmaceuticals Propels Market Demand Focus on Pediatric and Geriatric Formulations Reinforces Demand for Sugar-Based Excipients Rising Use of Sugar Alcohols as Excipient Alternatives Throws Spotlight on Market Trends Emergence of Biopharmaceuticals Propels the Need for Innovative Sugar-Based Excipients Increased Focus on Functional Excipients That Improve Drug Stability Drives Market Growth Challenges in Regulatory Stringency and Compliance Create Opportunities for High-Quality Sugar-Based Excipients Rising Demand for Taste-Masking Excipients Expands Applications in Bitter Drug Formulations Growing Adoption of Sugar-Based Excipients in Nutraceuticals Sustains Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS - Some of the 22 companies featured in this Sugar-Based Excipients market report
- Archer Daniels Midland Company Ashland, Inc. Associated British Foods PLC BASF SE Cargill, Inc. Colorcon, Inc. DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG FMC Corporation Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG Roquette Freres S.A. The Lubrizol Corporation
