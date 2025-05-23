Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|86,197,115
|9,670,104
|Michael MacBean
|Elected
|91,436,025
|4,431,195
|Brian Davis
|Elected
|93,801,543
|2,065,676
|Darren Gee
|Elected
|93,274,345
|2,592,875
|Jean-Paul Lachance
|Elected
|94,383,235
|1,483,984
|Jocelyn McMinn
|Elected
|89,376,549
|6,490,671
|John W. Rossall
|Elected
|95,416,660
|450,559
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|94,478,939
|1,388,281
|Nicki Stevens
|Elected
|92,357,435
|3,509,784
Appointment of Auditors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent (%)
|95,603,268
|95.11%
|4,910,425
|4.89%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Against
|Percent (%)
|89,147,761
|92.99%
|6,719,458
|7.01%
Approval of the Total Shareholder Return Rights Plan
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Peyto's total shareholder return rights plan was ratified and approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
|Votes Against
|Percent (%)
|90,874,189
|94.79%
|4,993,029
|5.21%
For further information please contact:
Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100
Legal Disclaimer:
