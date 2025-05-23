Small Drones Global Forecast Report 2025: Market To Soar To $11.25 Billion By 2030 With DJI, Lockheed Martin, Parrot Drone SAS, And Aerovironment Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|356
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- Extensive Use of Small Drones in Civil and Commercial Applications Rising Procurement For Military Applications Supportive Government Regulations and Initiatives Elevated Demand For Small Patrolling Drones For Marine Border Security
Restraints:
- Information Security Risk and Inadequate Air Traffic Regulations Shortage of Certified Drone Operators
Opportunities:
- High Public and Private Sector Investments Enhancing Critical Infrastructure Protection and Law Enforcement With Aerial Remote Sensing Rapid Adoption of Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Solutions
Challenges:
- Lack of Sustainable Power Sources To Improve Endurance Extreme Weather Conditions Safety and Privacy Concerns Complex Regulatory Approval
Case Study Analysis:
- Improved Crop Management and Yields With Small Drones Countertrafficking With Aerovironment Puma 3 Ae Field Tests With Cargo Drones in Amazon Forest, Peru Canyon Mapping With Dji M600 Pro in Colorado, US Geohazard Monitoring With Jouav Ph-20 Uav in Zhaoqing, Guangdong
Company Profiles
- Dji Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Lockheed Martin Corporation Aerovironment, Inc. Parrot Drone Sas Boeing Northrop Grumman Rtx Teledyne Flir Llc Textron Inc. Bae Systems Thales Elbit Systems Ltd. Aeronautics Skydio, Inc. Xag Co., Ltd. Jouav Yuneec Delair Microdrones Turkish Aerospace Industries Shield AI Instanteye Robotics Flyability Autel Robotics Wingtra Nearthlab Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd
