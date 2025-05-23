Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2025. The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

