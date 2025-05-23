Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Totalkredit A/S


2025-05-23 09:31:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2025.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cita-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan
ISIN DK000954918-0 DK000954926-3 DK000954950-3 DK000954942-0 DK000954888-5 DK000954896-8
Reference rate Cita6M Cita6M Cibor6M Cibor6M Cibor6M Cibor6M
Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO)
Series 32H 32H 32H 32H 32H 32H
Callable No No Yes No No Yes
Interest rate cap No No No No Yes Yes
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 18,500 mio. DKK 11,300 mio. DKK 850 mio. DKK 25 mio. DKK 1,400 mio. DKK 500 mio.
Total bids DKK 42,949 mio. DKK 33,567 mio. DKK 2.440 mio. DKK 83 mio. DKK 4,435 mio. DKK 2.385 mio.
Interest rate spread +0.60% +0.61% + 0.19% +0.00% +0.18% +0.33%
Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20
Other information
Maturity 01-01-2029 01-01-2029 01-07-2029 01-01-2028 01-07-2029 01-07-2034

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.

