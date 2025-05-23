Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Totalkredit A/S
|Cita-loan
|Cita-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954918-0
|DK000954926-3
|DK000954950-3
|DK000954942-0
|DK000954888-5
|DK000954896-8
|Reference rate
|Cita6M
|Cita6M
|Cibor6M
|Cibor6M
|Cibor6M
|Cibor6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 18,500 mio.
|DKK 11,300 mio.
|DKK 850 mio.
|DKK 25 mio.
|DKK 1,400 mio.
|DKK 500 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 42,949 mio.
|DKK 33,567 mio.
|DKK 2.440 mio.
|DKK 83 mio.
|DKK 4,435 mio.
|DKK 2.385 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0.60%
|+0.61%
|+ 0.19%
|+0.00%
|+0.18%
|+0.33%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-01-2029
|01-01-2029
|01-07-2029
|01-01-2028
|01-07-2029
|01-07-2034
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.
Attachment
-
Refinancing of floating rate loans
