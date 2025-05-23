Eyewear Global Market Report 2025: Strong Market Growth Predicted With Trends And Drivers

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hand Eyewear Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What is the Current Size of the Eyewear Market and How will it Grow?

The eyewear market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $158.53 billion in 2024 to $175.31 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fashion and style trends, increasing vision problems, rising awareness of UV protection, celebrity endorsements and influences, as well as the aging population.

What is the Future Outlook of the Eyewear Market?

The eyewear market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $268.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovation in smart eyewear, eco-friendly and sustainable practices, globalization and market expansion, personalization and customization, and the rise of online try-on services. Major trends in the forecast period include digital eye strain awareness, technological advancements, focus on sustainable eyewear, E-Commerce dominance, and the advent of blue light filtering technology.

What's Driving the Growth of the Eyewear Market?

One significant driver of the eyewear market is the increasing cases of deteriorating eye health. Eye deterioration refers to losing the ability to see clearly or the emergence of some defects in the eyes. The most prevalent causes of eye deterioration include age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and prolonged screen usage. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of eye deterioration will drive significant demand for eyewear as it helps correct eye disorders and improves vision clarity.

Which Companies are Influencing the Eyewear Market?

Major companies operating in the eyewear market include Silhouette International Schmied AG, JAND Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Essilor International S.A., Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon Vision LLC, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Specsavers Optical Group Limited, GrandVision BV, Burberry Group plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, The Cooper Companies Inc., Italia Independent Group S.p.A., Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A., Kering Eyewear, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Rodenstock GmbH, TAG Heuer SA, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., Oakley Inc., Maui Jim Inc., Charmant Group Inc., Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Lafont Paris, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Silmo Paris, Luxexcel Group BV.

What's the Latest Trend in the Eyewear Market?

A trend worth noting is the focus of major companies on developing innovative technologies such as Alexa-powered glasses. These glasses integrate Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, allowing users to interact with the digital assistant hands-free through voice control directly built into the eyewear.

How is the Eyewear Market Segmented?

The eyewear market is segmented:

1 By Product: Contact Lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses

2 By Gender: Men, Women, Unisex

3 By Distribution Channel: Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores

Subsegments:

1 By Contact Lenses: Soft Contact Lenses, Rigid Gas Permeable RGP Lenses, Colored Contact Lenses

2 By Spectacles: Prescription Glasses, Reading Glasses, Blue Light Blocking Glasses

3 By Sunglasses: Polarized Sunglasses, Fashion Sunglasses, Sports Sunglasses

How Are Different Regions Performing in the Eyewear Market?

North America was the largest region in the eyewear market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the eyewear market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the eyewear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

