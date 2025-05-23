Malaysia All Set To Host The FIH Hockey Men’S Nations Cup 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, May 23 (IANS) The excitement is building in Malaysia as it prepares to host the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2025, a tournament that will bring together top-tier international teams in pursuit of glory and a coveted opportunity to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League, in Kuala Lumpur from June 15-21.

For a country with a deep-rooted hockey tradition and a passionate fan base, hosting the Nations Cup marks yet another proud chapter in Malaysia's long-standing relationship with the sport.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president, Dato' Sri Subahan Kamal, shared his thoughts on the upcoming event.

“It is an honour for Malaysia to play host yet again for a prestigious tournament. Though it will be our first Nations Cup tournament as host, we believe every tournament hosted by us escalates excitement among the younger generation and helps promote hockey actively. We are confident this will increase interest in the sport and grow a bigger community of hockey lovers,” he was quoted by FIH in a statement.

The tournament is also significant for other participants as the winner will qualify for next year's FIH Pro League.

The tournament will not only showcase international rivalries but will also serve as a rallying point for Malaysian hockey fans, who will have the chance to cheer on their national team from the stands. For the players, the home support means everything.

Team captain, Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil, is eagerly looking forward to leading his team on home soil:“It is an honour to play at our home ground. Seeing and hearing the spectators chanting and supporting us during our matches builds our confidence and strength throughout the competition.”

With the team fully focused on putting in a strong performance, expectations are high and ambitions are clear.

“Our goal is to win this tournament. Doing so would be our way of showing appreciation to Malaysian hockey fans for their unwavering support,” said Marhan.

With a storied history of hosting top-tier international hockey tournaments, a hugely passionate fan base, and a team ready to shine on the international stage, Malaysia is set to deliver a memorable edition of the FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup 2025.

This is the third edition of the tournament which started in 2019. South Africa won the first edition in 2022 while New Zealand won the 2023-24 edition.

The eight teams in the fray are France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, South Korea and Wales. The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each.