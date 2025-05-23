It's A 10® Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmeticstm And Ex10sions Announce BOGO Sale For Memorial Day Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Memorial Day is a special time to honor the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces. In the spirit of gratitude, the brands are celebrating with an exclusive sale to thank their loyal customers. This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to experience the high-performance quality of It's a 10 Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, and Ex10sions at an incredible value.

Carolyn Aronson , Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare , Be A 10 CosmeticsTM , and Ex10sions expressed her appreciation by saying, "We're so thankful for the continued support from our amazing customers. This Memorial Day Sale is our way of giving back and helping everyone feel like a 10. Whether you're refreshing your beauty routine or stocking up on trusted favorites, this is a moment to celebrate the season with products that deliver real results."

The BOGO sale begins today, May 23rd and runs through 11:59pm EST on Tuesday, May 27th on ItsA10Haircare , BeA10 , and Hairex10sions . Shoppers can stock up on It's a 10 Haircare's cult-classic Miracle Leave-In , which was recently awarded WWD's Top 100 Greatest Hair Products of All Time , or other offerings such as the new Clear Collection , Be a 10's Begin 2 End Primer and Setting Spray , or Ex10sions hair extensions . Discounts are automatically applied at checkout, no code necessary.

For more information, visit ItsA10Haircare , BeA10 , and Hairex10sions .

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10TM Cosmetics:

Be A 10TM Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10TM Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

