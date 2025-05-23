CIRCA SPORTS ANNOUNCES $21 MILLION, NO RAKE GUARANTEE FOR CIRCA MILLION VII AND CIRCA SURVIVOR 2025-2026 AND NEW HIGH-STAKES PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL BETTING CONTEST

Seventh Year of Las Vegas-Based Contests Boasts Largest Prize Pool to Date, While Ultra-Luxe Circa Grandissimo Will Have a $100,000 Entry Fee

Signups Begin Today at All Circa Sports Nevada Locations

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports is raising the stakes higher than ever for its record-breaking professional football contests. Circa Survivor and Circa Million VII will make history again with its highest payout to date of $21 million, no rake. Additionally, the Las Vegas-based venture will debut Circa Grandissimo – a high-stakes survivor-style contest with $1.5 million guaranteed, no rake at $100,000 per entry.

Circa Survivor is back for the 2025-2026 football season with its largest payout ever of $15 million, guaranteed for the last entry standing; while Circa Million VII will deliver $6 million guaranteed, with a $1 million first-place prize that comes with a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket. Each contest's pool is no rake, and any additional entries that exceed the guarantee will enhance the pool's winnings.

Last year, Circa Survivor guaranteed the winner $10 million. The eight winners split a final prize pool of $14,266,000 after entries surpassed the guarantee.

"Our contests have continuously broken their own records, so we knew that for year seven it had to be a prize worth talking about," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. "Circa Grandissimo pays homage to some of the biggest bets in Las Vegas – and this is by far the grandest wager we've ever made on Circa Sports."

Circa Grandissimo will come with high stakes and high rewards. Each entry submission will be $100,000, which includes a luxe vacation at Stevens' Circa Resort & Casin in Las Vegas, including a round-trip JSX flight to and from Las Vegas; a three-night stay in a Founder's Suite; steakhouse dinners; a Stadium Swim Owner's Suite experience; and more.

Sign-ups are open through September 6 at 2 p.m. PT at all Circa Sports locations, either in-person or via proxy, or through the Circa Sports Nevada app. Upon signing up for any of the professional football contests, Circa Sports will offer special room rates and Stadium Swim passes. Email [email protected for more information.

All contests will run September 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026. For individual contest rules, visit circasports

SOURCE Circa Sports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED