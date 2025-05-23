READY FOR LAUNCH: SEATTLE's SPACE NEEDLE DEBUTS NEW, DOUBLE DECK ELEVATOR

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inspired by early sketches of the Space Needle, the new double deck elevator design honors the tradition of innovation and forward-thinking that created the Space Needle back in 1962. Each Skyliner cab features floor-to-ceiling glass, engineered to withstand Seattle's infamous rain and strong winds off of the Puget Sound. The thrilling vertical experience allows visitors to see the mechanics of the elevator, the internal double helix core stairway, and an expanded view of Seattle and beyond.

Thanks to a $100 million private investment, the elevator modernization continues the improvements of the 2018 Century Project, which added 176 tons of glass to the Space Needle. The tower unveiled the world's first and only revolving glass floor and an outdoor deck featuring one-ton tilted glass panels that showcase the view on a whole new level.

"The new elevator is more than a way up, it's a symbol of where we're headed," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "This reinvestment reflects our commitment-to our Guests, our Team Members, and our community-to ensure the Space Needle remains a symbol of Seattle's innovative spirit for generations to come."

The Space Needle's other two elevators are scheduled to be modernized and open by 2028. The new Skyliners are designed to take your breath away-eight-foot glass walls reveal sweeping views of Seattle, the Puget Sound region's natural beauty, and the Space Needle's inner structure. But some of the most impressive changes are less visible: new cables, counterweights, steel hoistways and cutting-edge elevator machines-also the first of their kind in North America. The iconic look from afar, with its gold capsule enclosure is about the only thing that hasn't changed.

"Construction like this at the Space Needle is like assembling a rocket in the sky," said Karen Olson, Space Needle Chief Operating Officer. "We are doing work on the Space Needle that has never been done before, at 500 feet in the air. It takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication by our construction partners to make this dream a reality. We are so thankful to the generations of tradespeople who've had their hand in making the Space Needle a symbol of Seattle's innovation, optimism, and forward thinking."

Otis, the world's leading manufacturer of vertical transportation systems, is managing the elevator modernization project; Otis built the original Space Needle elevators, as well as those at the Eiffel Tower. Otis also modernized the Space Needle cabs in 1992 and has provided maintenance services since the Space Needle opened. Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig designed the new cabs, LMI Aerospace engineered them, and Turner Construction is serving as the general contractor. Construction teams worked around-the-clock to make the necessary upgrades, all while the Space Needle remained open for visitors.

The modernization project was approved by the City of Seattle and the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board.

As for the old elevator cabs, interested parties are welcome to inquire at spaceneedle/elevators . The Space Needle isn't just reaching for the future-it's arriving in a spaceship built to take us there.

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and introduced The Loupe-the world's first and only revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle/press

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice whose work includes cultural and museum projects, exhibition design, private and multi-family residential, commercial and mixed-use design (including wineries and sports facilities), hospitality projects, places of worship, interior design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its team of over 350 work with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig .

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

