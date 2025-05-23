The Young Voices Education In Music Foundation Is Empowering Students & Teachers In Newark Public Schools!
Young Voices Education in Music Foundation Partners with Newark Public Schools to Bring World-Class Music Education to 700 Students
NEWARK, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2024–2025 school year, the Young Voices Education in Music Foundation has partnered with the Newark Public School System to sponsor more than 700 fifth-grade students in the American Young Voices program. With support from the district, students and teachers will join a nationwide community in an extraordinary music education experience-culminating in a professional concert at the Prudential Center this June.
This initiative expands students' learning beyond the classroom, offering them access to immersive music training and the opportunity to perform on a major stage. The program also supports Newark educators through a full day of professional development, including training from Grammy-nominated conductors Francisco J. Núñez and Elizabeth Núñez of the Young People's Chorus of New York City.
"This extraordinary partnership has opened new doors for our students-not just to music, but to confidence, collaboration, and creativity," said Superintendent Roger León. "I'm grateful to the Foundation for investing in our children and educators."
The semester-long program is provided at no cost to students and includes a full curriculum designed to build communication, creativity, and mindfulness. All participants receive free concert T-shirts, and families are given complimentary tickets to the final performance, creating a memorable, community-wide celebration.
Board of Education President Hasani K. Council added, "This partnership represents the best of what education can be-uplifting, inspiring, and deeply collaborative. It helps our students dream bigger, sing louder, and shine brighter."
Recent Highlights:
-
Grammy-winner Jacob Collier surprised 9,000 students during a London rehearsal of "Little Blue," creating an unforgettable experience.
In February, Young Voices and the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation hosted a global livestream singalong celebrating Bob Marley's 80th birthday, engaging over 400,000 students worldwide.
Upcoming Concert Dates:
-
Albany, NY – MVP Arena | Monday, June 2, 2025
Newark, NJ – Prudential Center | Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Support Music Education
With arts programs disappearing from schools, the Foundation invites the public to help keep music education alive. A $100 donation sponsors one student; $2,000 supports an entire school.
Donate now to ensure that music remains a vital part of education for your children and the next generation. Help us make a lasting impact!
