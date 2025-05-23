Dr. Moirar M. Leveille Launches Innovative Coaching Program And Book To Help Professionals Release Trauma And Eliminate Stress

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stress and trauma are often hidden burdens for professionals, contributing to mental fog, emotional imbalance, and physical health issues. Dr. Leveille's 12-week MindfulYess Protocol integrates natural medicine, mindfulness, and neuroscience to promote deep, sustainable healing. The program boasts a 99% success rate in pilot testing and has already transformed the lives of over 1,000 clients worldwide.

Complementing the coaching program is The MindfulYess Guide, a practical and inspiring book that delivers actionable insights into wellness, authentic living, and alignment with one's higher purpose. Drawing from her journey of reversing an autoimmune condition and her renowned Table of Life framework, Dr. Leveille offers readers a roadmap to reduce stress, cultivate connection, and redesign their lives with intention and simplicity.

"This program and the book aren't just about managing stress-it's about mastering your peace, rewriting your story, and reconnecting with the powerful self within you," says Dr. Leveille . "Our goal is to provide professionals with the tools and support necessary to navigate their healing journey effectively."

Program Highlights:



12-Week Structured Curriculum addressing the root causes of stress, trauma, and burnout

Holistic Methodology that blends coaching, neuroscience, mindfulness, and natural medicine Evidence-Based Success with a 99% transformation rate among program participants

The MindfulYess Protocol and The MindfulYess Guide are now available, offering an integrated and transformative path for professionals seeking to lead more empowered, purposeful lives.

About Dr. Moirar M. Leveille

Dr. Moirar M. Leveille, known as The Holistic Wellness WhispererTM, is a global ambassador, doctor of natural medicine, and integrative trauma recovery expert. Her mission is to help individuals restore health holistically, embody resilience, and lead empowered lives through science-backed and spirit-led wellness. Dr. Leveille's holistic approach integrates mental health counseling, life coaching, functional medicine, and neurolinguistic programming, offering clients a comprehensive path to wellness. Visit:

