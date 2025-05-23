Remote Patient Monitoring Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 22.4%, Reaching US$ 251.0 Billion By 2031 Datam Intelligence

Remote Patient Monitoring Market | DataM Intelligence

Remote Patient Monitoring Market to grow from USD 50.2 Bn in 2023 to USD 251.0Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.4%, driven by rising demand for connected care.

- DataM IntelligenceCALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market is witnessing a dynamic shift as healthcare systems across the world increasingly turn to technology-driven solutions to manage chronic diseases, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. With the rising prevalence of long-term health conditions and a strong push toward value-based care models, RPM is no longer a future trend it's a current necessity.The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market was valued at US$ 50.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%, reaching US$ 251.0 billion by 2031.Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) involves the use of digital technologies to monitor and collect medical and health-related data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit this information securely to healthcare providers for assessment and recommendations. By enabling continuous patient care beyond traditional clinical settings, RPM supports proactive health management, especially for those dealing with chronic conditions. The global RPM market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2030, driven by an aging population, increasing chronic illnesses, and technological advancements in wearable devices and healthcare IT.Get Detailed Sample PDF of this Premium Report:Market Drivers:. Rising Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesThe global burden of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses has fueled the demand for RPM. Patients now require ongoing monitoring outside clinical environments.. Technological Advancements in Wearables and IoTWearable devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and biosensors have evolved rapidly, making remote data collection seamless and reliable.. Shift Toward Value-Based HealthcareHealthcare providers are increasingly incentivized to deliver better outcomes at lower costs, positioning RPM as a critical solution.. Government and Payer SupportReimbursement policies for telehealth and RPM services, especially in North America and parts of Europe, are improving adoption rates.. Post-Pandemic Digital TransformationThe COVID-19 pandemic permanently altered healthcare delivery models. With lockdowns and overwhelmed hospitals, RPM became a vital tool. This momentum continues into 2025, as health systems now embed remote monitoring into routine care for vulnerable populations.Market Segments:By Product Type. Services & Software: Cloud-based platforms, patient engagement tools, and AI-driven analytics form the backbone of RPM ecosystems.. Devices: Blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, pulse oximeters, and ECG devices are among the most commonly used RPM tools.By Application. Cardiovascular Diseases: RPM plays a crucial role in detecting abnormal heart rhythms, monitoring hypertension, and managing post-surgical recovery in cardiac patients.By End User. Payers: Insurance companies invest in RPM to reduce claims by preventing hospitalizations.. Providers: Hospitals and clinics deploy RPM to extend care and monitor patients remotely.. Patients: Empowered individuals now use RPM tools to manage their health, track vital signs, and communicate with doctors in real-time.Geographical Analysis:North America continues to dominate the global RPM market, with the United States leading in adoption. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with strong reimbursement policies and a high prevalence of chronic diseases, contributes to this growth.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 129 million Americans live with at least one chronic disease, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. This demographic reality demands scalable, technology-driven solutions like RPM to reduce hospital readmissions, lower healthcare costs, and enable early intervention through continuous health monitoring.Recent Industry News:. In January 2025, Medtronic plc finalized the acquisition of BioIntelliSense, a leading provider of continuous health monitoring devices, aiming to enhance its RPM offerings with advanced biosensors and AI-powered analytics.. Siemens Healthineers AG partnered with Humworld Inc. in Q3 2024 to integrate wearable tech into its diagnostic platforms, focusing on remote ECG and respiratory monitoring for home-based care models.. Fitbit (Google) announced its expansion into clinical RPM in late 2024, entering partnerships with several major health systems in North America to integrate wearable data with electronic health records (EHRs).Key Market PlayersThe RPM market features a mix of tech giants and specialized healthcare innovators. Notable players include:.Apple Inc..Koninklijke Philips N.V..Samsung SDS America, Inc..Humworld Inc..Medtronic plc.Siemens Healthineers AG.GE HealthCare.Fitbit (Google).Abbott Laboratories.Qardio, Inc.These companies are heavily investing in R&D, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their RPM capabilities and market reach.ConclusionThe Remote Patient Monitoring market is entering a golden era of innovation and adoption. With healthcare systems worldwide under pressure to manage chronic diseases efficiently and affordably, RPM provides a viable path forward. As technology becomes more integrated into everyday health management, RPM is set to become a cornerstone of modern medicine.Looking for a Full Report? Get it Here:Related Reports:Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market Size 2024-2031Patient Monitoring Equipments Market Size 2024-2031

