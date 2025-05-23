Monday Group Properties Receive Prestigious 2025 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Awards

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025

MONday Apart UENO SHINOKACHIMACHI

MONday Apart Premium UENO

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2025

21 Properties Recognized for Excellence, with Two Properties Named "Best of the Best" – Ranking in the Top 1% of Hotels Worldwide

JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JHAT Co., Ltd. is proud to announce that 21 properties from the MONday Group have received the 2025 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Award, recognizing exceptional hospitality based on guest reviews and ratings.

Among these honorees, "MONday Apart UENO SHINOKACHIMACHI" and "MONday Apart Premium UENO" have achieved the highest distinction – the "Best of the Best" award – placing them among the top 1% of approximately 8 million accommodations worldwide listed on Tripadvisor®.



Award-Winning Properties

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025:

・MONday Apart UENO SHINOKACHIMACHI

・MONday Apart Premium UENO

Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2025:

・hotel MONday Premium TOYOSU

・hotel MONday TOKYO NISHIKASAI

・hotel MONday ASAKUSA

・hotel MONday AKIHABARA ASAKUSABASHI

・hotel MONday Premium UENO OKACHIMACHI

・hotel MONday HANEDA AIRPORT

・hotel MONday KYOTO MARUTAMACHI

・ICI HOTEL UENO SHINOKACHIMACHI

・ICI HOTEL ASAKUSABASHI

・MONday Apart NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO

・MONday Apart Premium HAMAMATSUCHO

・MONday Apart HAMAMATSUCHO DAIMON

・MONday Apart Premium AKIHABARA ASAKUSABASHI Station

・MONday Apart Premium AKIHABARA

・MONday Apart Premium NIHOMBASHI

・MONday Apart Premium GINZA SHINTOMICHO

・MONday Apart Premium UENO OKACHIMACHI

・MONday Apart ASAKUSABASHI AKIHABARA

・MONday Apart Premium KYOTO Station



Operated by JHAT Co., Ltd., the MONday Group offers a diverse portfolio of hospitality brands designed to accommodate various travel preferences and lifestyles. The group has gained particular recognition for its "Hotel MONday Apartment" series, which features in-room kitchens and washer-dryer units, making them ideal for extended stays and family travel.

The MONday Group currently operates 28 properties across Japan, with 23 locations in Tokyo, 4 in Kyoto, and 1 in Osaka. In April 2025, the group expanded its portfolio with the opening of GRAND MONday Ginza and Premium Apart MONday Ginza EAST. A new property, Premium Apart MONday Kyoto Gojo, is scheduled to open later this month.

Commitment to Global Tourism

JHAT Co., Ltd. is dedicated to advancing the globalization of Japan's tourism industry by providing accommodations specifically designed for international travelers. Recognizing the growing demand for family and group-friendly accommodations suitable for extended stays, the company continues to develop properties that address this market gap while contributing to regional economic growth.

About Hotel MONday Group

Hotel MONday Group is a progressive hospitality company dedicated to reimagining travel accommodations. By blending cutting-edge design, cultural sensitivity, and guest-centric services, the group is setting new standards in the hospitality industry.

Note: All room types, locations, and opening dates are current as of May 2025.

Press Relations Team

JHAT

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.