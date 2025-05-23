Pre-Orders For The 'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Kong Vs Skar King' Statue Began May 22, 2025

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Kong vs Skar King

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Kong vs Skar King" statue. Pre-orders began May 22, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This diorama statue is inspired by the climactic battle between Kong and Skar King as depicted in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The vertical composition incorporates a deliberate height difference, and each pose has been precisely adjusted to convey the dynamic nature of their conflict and the distinct combat styles of both titans. The setting has been reimagined from Rio de Janeiro, featured in the film, to the Hollow Earth. Ancient ruins and crystalline structures enhance the symbolic impact of the confrontation.Kong is faithfully recreated with detailed sculpting and coloring, capturing features such as his muscular physique, graying beard, and key equipment including his prosthetic tooth and the B.E.A.S.T. Glove. Skar King is likewise rendered with close attention to detail, from his rugged facial features to the crystalline blade at the tip of his whip, reflecting his appearance in the film. The base includes an LED lighting feature that illuminates the crystal elements.Additional head and arm parts are included for Kong. The battle axe can also be illuminated using built-in LEDs.The bonus version also comes with Suko, Kong's companion in the film. Suko includes an alternate head part for varied display options.Following the releases of“Godzilla vs. Shimo” and“Kong vs. Skar King,” the series will continue with the upcoming“Mothra” statue.Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Kong vs Skar King Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2299Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: November 2026Scale: NonH: 104cm W: 78cm D: 67cmWeight: 53KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Kong Heads (Roaring, Angry)・Two (2) Swappable Kong Right Hands (Fist, Kong's Battle Axe)・LED Light-Up Feature (Base: Crystal, Kong's Battle Axe)・Suko with Swappable Heads (Serious, Angry) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.For more details, visit our online store .

Hiroya Kubota

Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.

Kong vs Skar King Product PV

