Tammy Leblanc-Tremblay Of TLT Wellness Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TLT Wellness, a pioneering company in dental and holistic health founded by Tammy Leblanc-Tremblay offers a unique approach to wellness. With a blend of dental consultations and holistic healing services, TLT Wellness is redefining how we perceive dental care and overall health.

Tammy Leblanc-Tremblay brings 25 years of experience as a dental hygienist along with a comprehensive background in holistic practices, such as nutrition, herbology, and acupuncture. Her vision is to merge traditional dental care with holistic therapies to promote a more natural and effective path towards health.

“I became a dental hygienist out of necessity,” shares Tammy.“As a single mother with two children, I needed a stable job. What I didn't expect was to fall in love with dental hygiene.” This love for her profession, coupled with her holistic approach, has earned Tammy a reputation as a compassionate and knowledgeable practitioner who educates people on the dangers of over-reliance on traditional chemical products such as toothpaste and mouthwash.

Holistic Approach to Dental Care

Tammy's approach is grounded in the knowledge that oral and overall health can be significantly improved by learning to create the right environment, both in the mouth and the body. She champions the use of probiotics to establish a healthy oral microbiome and is outspoken about the potential harms of fluoride and chemicals found in conventional dental products.

“We have killed off so much good bacteria with oversimplified solutions,” Tammy explains.“Our overall health starts in the mouth, and I teach my clients how to create the environment for natural healing.”

Since earning her designation as a certified acupuncturist in 2019, Tammy has chosen not to practice needle-based therapies due to regulatory restrictions during COVID-19. Instead, she utilizes electro-stimulation, acupressure points, and other non-invasive methods. Her practices extend into emotional and energetic healing, leveraging methodologies like emotional body code and belief code, which she incorporates into her treatments.

Affordable Access to Holistic Care

TLT Wellness is committed to providing affordable care. Tammy has structured her consultation fees reasonably to ensure that these essential health services are accessible to a broader population.“Many charge upwards of $280 per session. I can't, in good conscience, charge that much. My goal is to help people by charging $75 per session.”

Personal Drive and Wider Mission

The fuel behind her knowledge and skill set is deeply personal. Motivated by her family's health challenges, Tammy has continually pursued solutions that holistic practices offer.“I began on this journey to help my children,” she recalls.“Their health challenges stimulated my interest in natural remedies and healing.”

Among her many endeavors, Tammy has participated in educational seminars, helping people understand the intricacies of emotional and energetic health. Her ongoing educational commitments are focused on reaching broader audiences as she prepares to share her story publicly.

TLT Wellness also focuses on remote services, accommodating clients to achieve optimal health from the comfort of their own homes through virtual consultations.“My goal is to transition more towards remote work, to make it easier and more convenient for people,” she explains.

As part of its growth, TLT Wellness is excited to share scientific developments in oral health. The use of specific probiotics that enhance oral microbiome health is part of the cutting-edge information Tammy shares with her clients.

A Call for Awareness

Tammy Leblanc-Tremblay's story is not only one of personal triumph and professional dedication but also a call to rethink how society approaches dental health and wellness. By blending the worlds of dental hygiene, holistic medicine, and emotional healing, Tammy is leading a movement towards more sustainable health practices that recognize the intricate connections between our bodies and our wellbeing.

About TLT Wellness

TLT Wellness is dedicated to advancing dental and holistic health through innovative practices that integrate traditional and natural healing methods. Founded by Tammy Leblanc-Tremblay, a seasoned dental hygienist and healer, TLT Wellness educates and inspires clients towards healthier, more balanced lives.

