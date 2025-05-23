Jaelen Johnston To Headline 2025 Iron Horse Festival In Holdrege, Nebraska

Jaelen Johnston to Headline 2025 Iron Horse Festival

The Iron Horse Festival - Saturday, August 23, 2025

Nebraska's Premier Arts & Music Celebration Is Full Steam Ahead

- Cassie Ehrenberg, Iron Horse Arts District DirectorHOLDREGE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jaelen Johnston, the second-place finisher on season 27 of NBC's“The Voice ,” will perform at Holderege, Nebraska's The Iron Horse Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025.The Iron Horse Festival thunders back into town this August, and it's bringing serious star power to Nebraska's Heartland. Leading the charge is Jaelen Johnston, the breakout country artist and runner-up from the most recent season of NBC's The Voice.Born from the soul of the plains and driven by a dynamic arts movement, the Iron Horse Festival has become the crown jewel of the Iron Horse Arts District-a fast-growing cultural hub in Holdrege, Nebraska. More than just a celebration, the festival is the heartbeat of a broader vision: to amplify original artistry and next-generation talent across music, visual arts, and community engagement. And in 2025, that heartbeat is pounding louder than ever.Headliner: Jaelen JohnstonWith his gravel-voiced charm and soul-drenched vocals, Jaelen Johnston captured national attention on The Voice, quickly becoming a fan favorite under Kelsea Ballerini's mentorship. After an early exit right before the "Live" performances, a dramatic“Super Save” brought him back into the competition, propelling him all the way to the finale, where he claimed the runner-up spot and opened the door to a promising national career. Now, Johnston brings that same fire and momentum to the Iron Horse mainstage.Supporting Acts: Jaden Schumacher & The Kyle Sayler BandJoining the lineup are two red-hot Midwest acts: Jaden Schumacher and The Kyle Sayler Band-artists who've been turning heads with their blend of country grit and streaming success. From sold-out shows to viral tracks, they represent the next wave of Heartland music, making national noise.A Festival with a MissionFollowing a strong debut in 2024 featuring Logan Mize, Savanna Chestnut, and Luke Mills, the Iron Horse Festival is doubling down in 2025. The event continues to grow as both a cultural moment and a destination festival, designed to celebrate the creativity, resilience, and roots of Flyover Country. If you are interested in more information, you can go to Ironhorsedistrict and find out details.“This isn't just another festival,” says Cassie Ehrenberg, Iron Horse Arts District Director.“This is the sound of the Heartland finding its voice-and turning it up.”

