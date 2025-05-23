We Expect All-Party Meeting After Operation Sindoor Outreach: Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls For Accountability

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) As India ramped up its global diplomatic campaign against cross-border terrorism with the launch of Operation Sindoor Outreach, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for greater domestic accountability and transparency from the BJP-led government, demanding an all-party meeting after global outreach.

Speaking to IANS Chaturvedi remarked,“Before the delegation, the issue here is national security. It's been a month since the Pahalgam attack, but have we been able to catch the four terrorists responsible?” Chaturvedi asked, underlining that the fight against terrorism must begin at home with answers on internal security lapses.

In a strong and pointed statement, she added,“These are questions about internal security. As opposition leaders and citizens of this country, we are joining this global mission to expose Pakistan, to tell the world how Pakistan repeatedly acts against India and why we are compelled to respond. Our armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor effectively in that regard.”

Chaturvedi also stressed that the government's actions must be subjected to scrutiny, even as the nation presents a united front internationally.“Opposition leaders who are part of the delegation are representing India's united stance, but the government must maintain accountability and transparency. We are a democracy,” she asserted.

Referring to the recent military operation, she urged the government to brief all political stakeholders.“After the Pahalgam attack, the BJP-led government held an all-party briefing. We expect an all-party meeting after Operation Sindoor, because during the operation, Pakistan's army attacked civilians while supporting terrorism, and we also saw drone attacks, briefing on all these required,” she said.

India's Operation Sindoor Outreach seeks to garner global support to isolate Pakistan diplomatically over its alleged support for terror outfits. Seven parliamentary delegations comprising 59 Members of Parliament, former ministers, and diplomats are visiting 33 countries between May 21 and June 5. The outreach aims to strengthen international consensus against terrorism, spotlighting Pakistan's continued role in aiding and abetting cross-border attacks.