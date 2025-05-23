Five Ways To Inspire Ocean Connection: Reflections From My 40-Year Marine Ecology Career

MENAFN - The Conversation) For 40 years, I've worked as a marine ecologist and, since 1992, I've been based in Plymouth, Devon – a global hub for coastal marine research and teaching. As I think back to how our understanding of life in our oceans has changed over that time, here are five lessons I have learnt.

1. Start with the basics

Back in the 1970s, the band America wrote:“The ocean is a desert with its life underground, and the perfect disguise above”. Many people I speak to actually don't see much beyond that grey-blue surface.

Back in 2014 my colleagues and I were quite shocked at the response to a big survey we did on public perception of the marine environment in the UK, particularly when we break out of our marine bubbles. If an organism was remotely colourful or interesting, most people assumed it didn't live in UK waters.

That reminded me not to underestimate how little most people know, or care, about UK seas. Make no assumptions.

While Blue Planet and other beautiful TV series have undoubtedly helped raise the profile of the world's seas, some have potentially reinforced this view of local waters – that you have to travel to far-off exotic locations to find any interesting and spectacular life.

2. Inspire deep connection

Research shows the almost unparalleled restorative power of being in, on, under or by the sea. You do not need to dive to feel a strong ocean connection – building sandcastles, catching crabs on a line in a harbour, skimming stones or letting the cold water wash over your feet can work wonders.

Rockpooling is also an incredible window into the underwater world – suddenly all this weird and wonderful life opens up to us in a small, simple and accessible puddle.

Rockpooling is a fun and easy way to explore marine life. Laura Schwormstedt/Shutterstock

People need to be given more opportunities to form lasting connections with the ocean. Organisations such as Plymouth's Ocean Conservation Trust and Devon Wildlife Trust are bringing young people to the sea, sometimes for the first time.

Enabling ocean connection is just as important for people who don't have the chance or ability to physically be there, for example through virtual reality. I've also been involved in transforming Plymouth Sound into the UK's first national marine park – this concept is all about engaging people with this stretch of coastline, getting them connected to the ocean and inspiring them to care. And the marine park model could be replicated around the UK.

3. Take the pressure off

If you leave the ocean alone, it can recover. Very few shallow areas of our global ocean remain untouched. But, as demonstrated so well in David Attenborough's latest film, Ocean , if you remove all the most damaging impacts (particularly physical fishing damage), then the sea has great powers of recovery.

In the UK, bluefin tuna and humpback whales have returned as the pressure to hunt them has been better managed. The cold water reefs on the seabed in Lyme Bay off the south coast of England have recovered remarkably just four years after a ban on towed fishing gear was introduced.

Today, there are so few properly protected areas where all damaging or extractive activities are completely removed to give nature a chance, particularly in the UK. Some habitats may need a bit of help from us – active restoration or replanting of seagrass beds and oyster reefs will help kickstart regrowth.

What is seagrass? The Ocean Conservation Trust explains.

4. Plastic is a distraction

The flow of plastics into the ocean must certainly be stopped. But I worry that the plastic pollution problem is a bandwagon that so many businesses, media outlets and governments have jumped on. Has a decade-long focus on“solving” the plastic crisis been a troublesome distraction? Banning single-use straws can seem like an easy win because leaders can be seen to be taking action – but it does little to solve the ocean's biggest problems.

Meanwhile, the most complex and hard to resolve activities that seriously harm our seas, such as industrial overfishing, are still not being dealt with. The most damaging fishing practices such as trawling and dredging continue legally, astonishingly even within designated marine protected areas. Such highly damaging activities have no place near sensitive habitats and this has been so well demonstrated in Ocean .

The recent UK ban on sandeel fishing gives me hope. This landmark decision was made to benefit nature (protecting food supply for seabirds), restricting a fishery that does not even supply food for humans. Sandeels are used to make fishmeal and fish oil to feed farmed fish and livestock.

Yet, damaging fishing practices such as trawling and dredging continue legally, even within designated marine protected areas. Such highly damaging activities have no place near sensitive habitats.

Martin Attrill has worked as a marine ecologist for 40 years. Martin Attrill, Author provided (no reuse)

I firmly believe that the most effective and straightforward solution for the UK is to prohibit all towed fishing gear from within at least three miles of the coast – including developing a series of fully protected marine reserves.

In Lyme Bay , this approach has led to a real win-win because the seas are now recovering, and local fishers, holidaymakers and coastal communities are benefiting too.

5. Add a dose of ocean optimism

Rising eco-anxiety, particularly in younger people , is not surprising given the state of the world. Faced with the nature and climate crisis, it is easy to feel utter despair.

Climate change will undoubtedly . Yet, without oceans absorbing most of the carbon (while producing half the oxygen we breathe ), this planet would already be uninhabitable for human civilisation. Making our oceans as healthy and resilient as possible is therefore crucial.

Right now, we need some ocean optimism. Sharing the stories of progress and innovation that show how patches of the sea are recovering can demonstrate what's possible and inspire further positive action. By showcasing areas now rich with diverse marine life now that industrial-scale damage has been stopped or whale populations that are booming now that harpoons are a thing of the past, a vision for a better, bluer future can become reality at scale.

