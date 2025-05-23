Consumers Energy Reminds Michigan Residents To Call 8-1-1 Before Breaking Ground On Seasonal Projects

JACKSON, Mich., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the long Memorial Day weekend, Consumers Energy is reminding people to put safety first before digging into spring home projects. Michiganders should call 8-1-1, a free service, to mark underground pipes and wires before putting a shovel into the ground.

"The arrival of warmer weather in the spring and summer is a great reason to get outdoors, but it's critical to know what's underground before starting your gardening or home improvement projects," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of gas engineering and supply.

"Calling 8-1-1 not only is the law, but it can prevent you from causing damage that's costly and time-consuming. Just because you can't always see natural gas pipelines or power lines doesn't mean they aren't buried near you."

State law requires Michigan residents to contact MISS DIG 811 before digging by calling 8-1-1 or visit MISSDIG811 to have underground facilities marked. MISS DIG is a free service that will contact utility companies to have underground lines marked with stakes, flags or paint.

Residents should call 8-1-1 at least three days in advance to give utility owners time to mark underground lines. People should call for any project that involves digging, including, but not limited to:



Digging fence posts

Installing a deck

Planting a tree or shrubs Replacing a mailbox post

"Across the country, a utility line is damaged every six minutes because of digging, often because someone didn't locate the line first," Bowers said. "We're all eager to get to work on home projects, but we shouldn't rush at the expense of our safety. Stay safe, and enjoy the holiday weekend."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We take seriously our responsibility to provide that gas to millions of customers that need it from us, and that is why we're making our system stronger, safer and more affordable than ever before.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

SOURCE Consumers Energy

