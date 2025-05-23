403
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Hinge Health, MNTN Pop Double Digits In Trading Debuts
Digital health platform Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE ) saw its stock rise 17% in its NYSE debut yesterday. Shares of TV AdTech company MNTN (NYSE: MNTN ) jumped nearly 26% in its NYSE debut as well.
Traders continue to evaluate the effect of higher U.S. treasury yields on the economy. Early Thursday, the House GOP advanced President Trump's sweeping tax bill to the senate. Concerns about the cost of the bill took yields higher.
Wall Street is heading into a long weekend with equity markets closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
The U.S. Navy celebrates Fleet Week New York
U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL ) celebrates its 80th anniversary
