This Memorial Day, Tabañero Challenges Hot Sauce Fans To Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Tabañero donating 100% of Memorial Day online sales to family of marine veteran

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero, renowned for its premium hot sauces and strong community values, announces its continued commitment to honoring late service members. Tabañero will donate 100% of all online sales made on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26, 2025) to the family of Paul McDevitt, a distinguished U.S. Marine Corps veteran and cherished figure in New Jersey's rugby community.

Paul McDevitt served with distinction in the United States Marine Corps, including a combat tour during the Gulf War. Beyond his military service, Paul was a cornerstone of the Morris Rugby community in New Jersey. He played for teams including Northern Arizona University, Cherry Point, North Jersey (NoJo), Morris Rugby, and the esteemed Marine Corps Old Breed Rugby Club. As a coach, he led the Morris High School team to two state championships and mentored countless young athletes, including his three sons.

Since Paul's passing on July 4, 2021, his legacy has been celebrated through various initiatives, including the Paul McDevitt Memorial Cup, the Paul McDevitt Leadership Award, and community events like the McDevitt Cornhole Tournament. These endeavors continue to reflect his unwavering commitment to leadership, camaraderie, and service.

"Paul McDevitt embodied values Tabañero admires including service, strength, humility, and heart. This Memorial Day, it's our honor to support Paul's family to help carry forward the values he stood for. At Tabañero, we believe giving back is a responsibility. Our company was built on bold flavor and even bolder purpose, and we're proud to salute those who serve and the families who continue their legacy every day." - Traci Mishner, Vice President of Marketing and Trade Operations.

Tabañero began its Memorial Day tradition of supporting military families and honoring veterans in 2024 with that year's proceeds benefiting the family of another Marine, Sergeant Ben Williams. The Memorial Day initiative reflects Tabañero's ongoing mission to create bold flavor with purpose - supporting communities, honoring service, and giving back in meaningful ways. Their Memorial Day efforts are a direct expression of the company's belief that business should leave a positive mark beyond the plate.

Customers can participate by making purchases at on Memorial Day. Every dollar spent will directly benefit the McDevitt family, ensuring Paul's legacy continues to inspire and uplift.

