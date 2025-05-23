Who Was Uche Ojeh? 'Today' Co-Host Sheinelle Jones' Husband Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer
On May 23, Today co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband, Uche Ojeh, passed away after a battle with brain cancer.
Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, known as Uche Ojeh, spent his final days in hospice care and faced his illness with remarkable courage, according to multiple sources who spoke to the outlet, The Post.
“With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” Savannah Guthrie said on Today May 23.
She added, "“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life.”
He is survived by Sheinelle and their son, Kayin and twins-a son, Uche, and a daughter, Clara-who were born in July 2012.
