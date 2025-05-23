CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) To Participate In Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference On June 4-5, 2025
Event Highlights:
- Fireside Chat: Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO, will join a live, webcasted Q&A session , with questions welcomed from the virtual audience. 1-on-1 Meetings: Ms. Venus Zhao, IR and PR Director, will host private meetings with investors.
Register for free to watch the live presentation and request 1-on-1 meetings: Virtual Equity Conference Registration
Post-Event Access:
A webcast replay will be available on:
- CBL International's website: Channelchek (Noble's investor portal):
The presentation will be archived for 90 days following the event.
About the Banle Group
CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of 16 April, 2025. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.
For more information about our company, please visit our website at: .
CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)
For more information, please contact:
CBL International Limited
Email: ...
Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Shelly Cheng Tel: (852) 2864 4857
Iris Au Yeung Tel: (852) 2114 4913
Email: ...
