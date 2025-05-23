Kawasaki Slashes Ninja ZX-4R Price To Boost Accessibility For Riders - Limited Time Offer
Positioned just below the ZX-6R in Kawasaki's lineup, the Ninja ZX-4R stands out as the brand's smallest and most affordable inline-four offering in the country. It features a 399cc inline-four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 75.9 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and built on a steel trellis frame.
The ZX-4R is equipped with high-end hardware including an upside-down (USD) front fork and a rear monoshock suspension, offering a sporty and stable ride. Other premium features include:
- Full LED lighting system TFT display with smartphone connectivity Traction control 17-inch alloy wheels Dual disc brakes
With the savings from this discount, potential buyers can consider investing in quality riding gear, branded helmets, or advanced safety accessories-enhancing both style and safety.
The Ninja ZX-4R holds a unique position in the Indian market as the only 400cc inline-four motorcycle, offering unmatched performance with no direct rivals. For those seeking a fast, stylish, and distinctive superbike with Kawasaki's signature engineering, this is a golden opportunity.
Important Note: Discounts may vary based on state regulations, city, dealership, stock availability, color options, and variant. Buyers are advised to check with their nearest Kawasaki dealer for exact pricing and availability before making a purchase.
