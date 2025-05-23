'Bhooke Mar Sakte Hai': Pak Senator Syed Ali's 'Defuse Water Bomb' Alarm Amid Indus Treaty Suspension (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Pakistan's Senate, opposition lawmaker Syed Ali Zafar issued a dire warning to the Shahbaz Sharif government to act swiftly to“defuse the water bomb” dropped by India, or risk consequences for the nation's survival.

India's suspension of the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) - a retaliatory move following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives - has threatened the water security of millions in Pakistan. The move, according to Zafar, places the very lifeline of the nation in peril.

“If we don't solve this water crisis now, we could die of hunger. The reason is that the Indus Basin is our lifeline. Three-fourths of our water comes from outside the country. Out of every ten people, nine are living their lives based on international border basins,” Zafar said.

He underscored the immense reliance Pakistan places on the Indus river system, stressing the existential threat posed by India's decision.

“According to statistics, 90% of our crops depend on this water. All our power projects and dams are built on this water. That's why we must understand that this is like a water bomb hanging over us - we have to defuse it, we have to resolve it,” he added.

The treaty, brokered in 1960 with World Bank backing, had long been considered a cornerstone of uneasy Indo-Pakistani cooperation. It granted Pakistan rights over the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while India maintained control over the eastern rivers - Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas. But with the pact now“in abeyance,” India has reportedly halted or reduced water flow from the western rivers wherever it retains infrastructural leverage.

In a nation where nearly 80% of water needs - from irrigation to daily consumption - are fulfilled by these rivers, the consequences are already palpable. With mercury soaring and rainfall scarce, some Pakistani regions are reportedly grappling with drinking water shortages.

Islamabad, outraged by New Delhi's move, has dubbed the suspension an“act of war,” while India remains resolute, stating the treaty will stay suspended until“cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped.”

Tensions flared sharply after the Pahalgam massacre and India's subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor. However, both nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire shortly after. While Islamabad accepted the truce“with no preconditions, no postconditions, and no links to other issues,” India continues to enforce a series of punitive measures against its neighbour.