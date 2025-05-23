3 Wingers Arsenal Could Sign To Replace Gabriel Martinelli This Summer
Arsenal have been monitoring Leao for months, viewing him as a long-term solution on the left wing. Club scouts have tracked his performances at Milan since early this season, with behind-the-scenes assessments ongoing. The Gunners see Leao as a high-ceiling winger capable of fixing a position that has lacked impact in recent months.
Rodrygo has been considered as a marquee target, but his price tag might be a stumbling block. With Real Madrid expected to ask for £85 million or more, Arsenal would need to evaluate whether the cost justifies the potential. Still, if available, Rodrygo's pace, technical ability, and Champions League experience make him an elite option to replace Martinelli.
Nico Williams is emerging as a serious contender for Arsenal's left flank. At just 22, he's delivered 11 goals and 7 assists this season and brings speed, creativity, and end product. With Trossard possibly on his way out and Martinelli underperforming, Williams could inject much-needed competition and push the current attackers to raise their level.
