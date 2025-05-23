Blanca Announces New Album And UK Collaboration With Calledout Music Amid Global Momentum

Blanca goes global as her viral success fuels UK buzz, a major award nod, and a bold new chapter in her genre-defying rise.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latina-American hip-hop trailblazer Blanca is back, and she's turning heads once again. Hot off the heels of her effortlessly smooth yet powerful release 'Are You Ready', the rising star delivers a sonic gem that strikes the perfect balance between soulful depth and infectious pop appeal. It's no wonder the track ignited a frenzy on TikTok last August, racking up over two million views and cementing Blanca's place as one to watch.

Now, she's taking that momentum global. The genre-blending artist recently touched down in the UK to celebrate her chart-climbing hit and engage with her growing international fanbase. The visit marks another milestone in her meteoric rise, as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated new album.

Blanca has also been turning up the heat on socials, teasing a dreamy R&B collaboration with CalledOut Music. The romantic duet pulses with lush grooves and radiant vocals - an intoxicating preview of what's to come. Fans have also been quick to spot her in iconic London locations, from Tube stations to the city's vibrant central streets, all while serving up her signature laid-back, cool-girl aesthetic. In a charming reveal, she even shared that her son is named after the British capital: a sweet nod to her personal connection with the UK.

But Blanca's shine isn't just lighting up Europe. Back home in the US and Latin America, her star continues to rise. She's earned a prestigious nomination for Best Christian/Spiritual Song at this year's Puerto Rico Music Awards for Worthy, her electrifying collaboration with reggaeton icon Yandel. The ceremony, a key celebration of the Latin Urban music scene, airs live across the US on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

With a bold, genre-defying sound, a fast-growing global following, and a new era of music on the horizon, Blanca is making historic moves. The future's looking brighter than ever, and we're all watching it unfold...

About Blanca

Blanca is a multilingual Latina-American artist whose work fuses pop, gospel, hip-hop, and R&B. A GMA Dove Award-winner and former member of Group 1 Crew, she has emerged as a fearless solo voice with over 200 million career streams, bilingual releases, and performances across global platforms. Blanca is known for creating empowering, culturally rich music that amplifies underrepresented voices and inspires audiences around the world.

Listen to Blanca HERE

Patrick Welsh

Rising Notes

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.