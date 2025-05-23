Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets

2025-05-23 09:00:21
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) Cyprus, Cyprus, May 23rd, 2025, FinanceWire

SPAYZ.io , a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is entering three new African markets – South Africa, Egypt, and Cameroon. The move is part of fintech's ongoing vision to transform digital commerce in Africa's emerging markets by offering tailored local payment solutions.

SPAYZ.io has been actively assessing countries in the region as part of its strategic efforts to expand its regional footprint and tap into emerging growth opportunities. Its dedicated team of payment experts has been conducting in-depth research, assessing regulatory frameworks, understanding market demand, and sourcing local partnerships.

Following these extensive evaluations, SPAYZ.io is excited to announce the addition of several new countries to its geo network by the end of 2025. The expansion will include South Africa, enabling EFT Bank Transfers across key markets, Egypt and Cameroon, launching support for Mobile Money solution.

South Africa card payments look to exceed $158 billion in 2025 through digital adoption, while in Egypt the digital payments market is set to be valued at over by 2030. Cameron leads in mobile money transactions in the CEMAC region, claiming

These additions reflect ongoing commitment to providing localised payment experiences in under-served countries with high-growth potential. With the digital payments economy in Africa projected to be by 2030,

To coincide with this announcement, SPAYZ.io will be participating in the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) on May 29th and 30th, engaging with key industry leaders, partners and merchants.

