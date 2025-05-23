Tequity's Client, Unikomm, A Servicenow Elite Partner Acquired By Plat4mation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Riyadh,, delivering high-impact solutions that modernize IT and business operations. As Saudi Arabia's first certified ServiceNow partner, Unikomm supports more than 75 top-tier organizations-including many of the nation's top 100 companies-with over 165 certified professionals delivering expertise across ITSM, GRC, customer service, and enterprise automation.

Unikomm's commitment to innovation and client success has made it the partner of choice for organizations undertaking complex digital transformation initiatives. This acquisition enables the company to further elevate its offerings and expand delivery capabilities at a time when demand for enterprise automation is growing rapidly, fueled by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 .

"This acquisition marks a major milestone for the Saudi IT market. By integrating our regional strength with Plat4mation's global expertise, we are bringing world-class ServiceNow solutions to businesses in Saudi Arabia, empowering them to innovate, scale, and compete on a global level," says Yasser Abdullah , CEO at Unikomm.

Plat4mation, a global business transformation and ServiceNow Elite partner founded in 2013 and headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, serves over 200 blue-chip clients across industries. With 450+ employees across 10 international offices, the company is recognized for platform leadership in areas like Now Assist (generative AI), CMDB automation, and enterprise application development.

This acquisition follows Plat4mation's strategic investments in 2024 from both Keensight Capital and ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures and reflects their ongoing plan and journey to grow through targeted acquisitions and niche capability expansion.

"Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and businesses here are looking for trusted partners to drive innovation," said Elmer de Valk , CEO of Plat4mation. "With Unikomm's strong local network and our global expertise, we are ready to deliver best-in-class ServiceNow solutions that will shape the future of business transformation in the Gulf."

"I sincerely thank the Tequity team for their strategic guidance and unwavering support throughout this pivotal transaction," said Yasser Abdullah , CEO of Unikomm. "Their deep understanding of the ServiceNow ecosystem and cross-border M&A landscape was instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome with Plat4mation."

"Unikomm is the kind of forward-thinking, growth-driven company that we're proud to represent," said Alex Mackay , President & Co-founder. "Their bold leadership in the Saudi tech space, combined with their relentless dedication to clients, truly sets them apart. We're thrilled to have played a role in helping them position themselves for continued, exponential growth on the global stage."

This transaction further highlights the strength of the Gulf region as a technology innovation hub and underscores Tequity's expertise in executing strategic cross-border M&A .

About Tequity

Tequity Advisors advises enterprise B2B SaaS products and companies on strategic M&A to drive growth, achieve liquidity, and expertly navigate exit strategies.

