Water Remediation Technology, LLC Names Michael Poth As President, Ushering In New Era Of Strategic Growth

2025-05-23 08:46:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Poth brings decades of leadership experience in the water treatment industry, most recently serving as President of Amiad North America. Known for his strong track record in scaling businesses, optimizing operations, and building high-performing teams, he is widely respected for his results-driven leadership and people-first approach.

"We are excited to welcome Mike to the WRT leadership team," said Michael Dimitriou , CEO of WRT. "His visionary mindset, customer-centric philosophy, and passion for sustainable water treatment align perfectly with our mission and the future we envision."

Poth's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for WRT, as the company expands its national footprint and service capabilities. His expertise in strategic growth, organizational development, and operational excellence will play a key role in driving WRT's continued success.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Water Remediation Technology LLC is committed to providing long-term, environmentally responsible solutions for the removal of radiological and other select contaminants from drinking water. With unique licensing that enables both removal and compliant disposal of residuals, WRT offers a turnkey approach that prioritizes public health and environmental stewardship.

As demand for clean water continues to grow, WRT remains focused on innovation, operational integrity, and delivering exceptional value to its customers and communities.

Media Contact:
 Ron Dollar
970-417-6777
[email protected]

SOURCE Water Remediation Technology, LLC

