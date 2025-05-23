Flexcompute Provides Vertical Aerospace With Latest Simulation Technology To Pioneer Electric Aviation

BOSTON, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexcompute , developers of GPU-native simulation technology, announced today that the company is working with Vertical Aerospace, a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, to advance the design and development of its VX4 Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Through this collaboration, the company is leveraging Flexcompute's modern, CFD simulation technology to accelerate aerodynamic development, reduce testing cycles and optimize performance.

A spokesperson for Vertical Aerospace said,"With Flexcompute's Flow360 CFD platform, we're able to rapidly simulate complex flows and refine designs faster than ever to bring zero emissions electric flight to the skies faster."

"We're honored to collaborate with Vertical Aerospace in accelerating electric aviation," Vera Yang, President and Co-Founder of Flexcompute said. "Flow360 was built from the ground up to deliver high-fidelity CFD results at unprecedented speed, even on massively parallel cloud infrastructure. This allows Vertical Aerospace's engineers to iterate rapidly on complex geometries, model full-aircraft physics with rotor-airframe interaction, and run full simulations in hours instead of days. It's the kind of performance that turns bold design into real, flyable aircraft."

About Flexcompute:

At Flexcompute, innovation is not just a principle-it's the foundation of everything we do. Born from the minds of engineers at MIT and Stanford, we push the boundaries of what's possible in simulation technology. With our GPU-native technology, seamlessly integrated into existing workflows, we enable teams to innovate faster, reduce costs, and minimize risks-bringing better products to market in less time. Our mission is to make hardware innovation as easy as software through physics intelligence. Learn more at flexcompute .

About Vertical Aerospace:

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

