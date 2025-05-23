MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tapping into this deeply meaningful connection, Dr. Elsey's-a trusted name in cat care since 1987-is amplifying its commitment to feline wellness by offering more than just premium cat litter. The brand's expanded product portfolio includes veterinarian-formulated foods, behavioral enrichment tools, and wellness-support products designed to help cats live longer, healthier, emotionally grounded lives-while nurturing the healing relationships they build with their humans.

"Cats do more than comfort-they stabilize," says a spokesperson for NewsHealthWatch, a leading voice in emotional health and wellness journalism. "Dr. Elsey's isn't just making litter. They're supporting the emotional infrastructure of millions of homes."

Among the brand's standout offerings:



Dr. Elsey's CleanproteinTM Cat Food : Designed to mirror a cat's natural carnivorous diet, this high-protein, low-carb formula helps regulate weight, promote energy, and support mood through stable blood sugar levels.

Dr. Elsey's Stress-Reducing Litter Additives and Attractants : Scientifically developed to encourage litter box use in anxious cats-supporting both feline comfort and household tranquility. Senior Cat Solutions : With specialized formulas and textures to address aging-related sensitivities, Dr. Elsey's supports the ongoing emotional and physical well-being of older feline companions.

With pet adoption rates surging-over 3.2 million cats are adopted annually in the U.S.-the demand for emotionally enriching, health-conscious cat care products has never been greater.

Dr. Elsey's remains at the forefront of this movement, combining veterinary science with a deep understanding of the cat-human bond. In doing so, the company helps not only cats-but also the people who love them-thrive emotionally, mentally, and relationally. [Read the full article ]

For more information, visit or explore wellness-centered pet features at .

Contact:

James Baldwin

212-902-0578

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Elsey's