Dr. Elsey's Expands Its Vision Beyond Litter--Supporting The Emotional Bond Between Cats And Their People
"Cats do more than comfort-they stabilize," says a spokesperson for NewsHealthWatch, a leading voice in emotional health and wellness journalism. "Dr. Elsey's isn't just making litter. They're supporting the emotional infrastructure of millions of homes."
Among the brand's standout offerings:
-
Dr. Elsey's CleanproteinTM Cat Food : Designed to mirror a cat's natural carnivorous diet, this high-protein, low-carb formula helps regulate weight, promote energy, and support mood through stable blood sugar levels.
Dr. Elsey's Stress-Reducing Litter Additives and Attractants : Scientifically developed to encourage litter box use in anxious cats-supporting both feline comfort and household tranquility.
Senior Cat Solutions : With specialized formulas and textures to address aging-related sensitivities, Dr. Elsey's supports the ongoing emotional and physical well-being of older feline companions.
With pet adoption rates surging-over 3.2 million cats are adopted annually in the U.S.-the demand for emotionally enriching, health-conscious cat care products has never been greater.
Dr. Elsey's remains at the forefront of this movement, combining veterinary science with a deep understanding of the cat-human bond. In doing so, the company helps not only cats-but also the people who love them-thrive emotionally, mentally, and relationally. [Read the full article ]
For more information, visit or explore wellness-centered pet features at .
Contact:
James Baldwin
212-902-0578
[email protected]
SOURCE Dr. Elsey's
