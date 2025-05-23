Pangino - A Watch Company That Innovates

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A number of Pangino's watches demonstrate this determination to be unique quite clearly. One such watch, named the Adriatic, is the perfect example. This watch is truly one-of-a-kind, and quite literally at that. The Adriatic utilizes a dial made of algae stone - an organic material with a completely unique pattern on each finite portion of it. This results in no two dials being the same, giving each and every single Adriatic watch an unparalleled level of individuality.

An additional feature of the Adriatic's dial, that goes beyond its organic nature, is the fact that it is completely luminous. The entire dial glows in the dark, which when coupled with the watch's already luminous hour markers and hands, allows for clear time display in low-light environments. The Adriatic also boasts a durable stainless steel case and bracelet, allowing for daily wear.

Another watch that demonstrates Pangino's determination to be unique, is one that is inspired by the infinite cosmos above. Sensibly named the Spacefarer, the focus of this watch is also its unique dial. Resembling the void of outer space, the Spacefarer's dial presents an amalgamation of stars in a variety of formations and sizes. In the background of the dial, is an underlying cosmic shade that has been chosen for its ability to represent the night sky.

Also on the dial are luminous hands and hour markers that glow green in the dark, allowing for clear time display in low-light environments. Beyond the Spacefarer's dial, is an extremely ergonomic nature that is bolstered by the watch's thin case that is just 8mm thick. The result is a lightweight and natural feeling timepiece that conforms to the wrist. The watch's thin case is fitted to a well-integrated bracelet held together by a sturdy butterfly clasp. These details combine to create ease of wear and usage.

