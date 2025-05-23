Star Power And Purpose: Pure Cinema USA At ICFF

"Our team was completely blown away by the energy, talent, and sheer hunger for faith-driven stories," said President of Pure Cinema USA, Natasha Davies . "We came to ICFF to connect, inspire, and share our mission-and the response has been overwhelming."

Festival attendees flocked to the Pure Cinema USA exhibit booth, where leaders showcased upcoming initiatives and previewed the launch of The Pure Story Challenge: Faith on Film, a national short film competition awarding $10,000 to the best faith-based short . The contest drew immediate attention from young filmmakers, community leaders, and media outlets alike.

Notable guests at the event included Dean Cain, television star and outspoken advocate for faith and family in media . Cain was among many who stopped to connect with Pure Cinema USA during the four-day event.

"This wasn't just a festival-it was a movement," added Yolanda Nollie, Vice President of Pure Cinema USA, who enjoyed herself at the event and remarked. "We're seeing a hunger for stories that uplift and unite. That's what Pure Cinema is here to deliver."

With more than 166 media pickups and top-tier press visibility through a strategic partnership with Hampton Bates Public Relations , Pure Cinema USA continues to gain national attention.

For partnership opportunities with Pure Cinema USA or media inquiries, visit or email [email protected] .

Public support is welcome and needed.

Contributions to help fund the $10,000 prize and national outreach may be made through the official GoFundMe Campaign page at:

Pure Cinema USA .

Pure Cinema USA is a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization

Thank You!

Contact:

Sylvia R. Hampton

Hampton Bates Public Relations

Media Sponsor for Pure Cinema USA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 617-413-6764

SOURCE Pure Cinema USA