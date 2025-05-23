Lapour Commemorates Completion Of Centennial, Colorado's Newest Shallow Bay Industrial Facility With American Flag Raising Event With Vietnam Veterans Of America (VVA) Chapter 1106

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Situated on 6.34 acres just north of Centennial Airport in the Southeast Denver submarket, CCTC offers a modern solution for a long-underserved user category: small- to mid-size industrial tenants. The single-building project, totaling 63,207 square feet, features 24-foot clear heights, 16 dock-high doors, 8 drive-in doors, and a generous 3/1,000 SF parking ratio.

CCTC's location offers unmatched accessibility to major transportation arteries, including I-25, E-470, and SH-83, via nearby Arapahoe Road. The site is also surrounded by an abundance of lifestyle amenities, restaurants, and walkable trails, further enhancing its appeal to image-conscious tenants seeking quality space with convenience and community.

"We're proud to deliver Creekside Centennial Tech Center and bring a much-needed, upscale industrial option to users under 10,000sf in Southeast Denver," said Jeff LaPour, President of LaPour Partners. "This project raises the bar for small-bay product in the Denver market-offering modern functionality, flexibility, and architectural quality that redefine what tenants should expect from Class A industrial space."

To commemorate the project's completion, LaPour hosted an inaugural flag raising event on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. In a moving tribute ahead of Memorial Day, the flag was raised for the first time by the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1106 will be participating in a special flagpole ceremony to honor American values and the sacrifices of military personnel.

CCTC has experienced heightened lease interest, as expected with such a shortage of quality space serving the target users. The project delivers at 30% pre-leased. Flexible opportunities and move-in ready spec suites are available from 6,650sf – 24,000sf, and can accommodate a wide range of users in light industrial, assembly, research, and last-mile logistics.

The development directly responds to intense tenant demand, as current vacancy rates for buildings capable of serving users under 15,000sf hover around 2.5% in the Southeast submarket. Stream Denver's team of Tyler Reed, Peter Beugg, Dominic Diorio, and Buzz Miller represent LaPour in its lease efforts.

LaPour broke ground on the project in June 2024, completing construction on schedule in May 2025.

