Elko County’S Latest Virtual Tax Sale On Bid4assets Results In Nearly 200 Properties Sold

ELKO, Nev., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elko County, NV Treasurer-Tax Collector's office conducted the county's latest virtual tax foreclosure sale with Bid4Assets , a leading online auction marketplace for distressed real estate sales. The sale, which ran from April 14 to April 18, consisted of 199 properties. All 199 of those properties sold at auction.

By conducting tax sales online, Elko County has successfully exposed the county's most distressed properties to a much wider base of potential buyers. This allows for a greater amount of those properties to be returned to the tax rolls. Funds generated from the sale support essential county services, which can face shortfalls when taxes go unpaid.

“The chance to see sale results like this is in part what led us to move our tax sale process online in the first place,” said Elko County Treasurer Cheryl Paul.“By creating the opportunity for more bidders to participate in auctions, we knew there was potential to return properties to tax-paying status.”

Elko County first began conducting tax sales online with Bid4Assets in 2021. Since that time, the county has successfully sold over 750 properties.

“This sale exemplified the benefits of virtual sales, with over 150 bidders participating from 16 states across the U.S.,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis.“Elko County maximized their revenues, as well as excess proceeds for property owners. Best of all, they'll never receive a bill for our services This was a win-win all around.”

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

