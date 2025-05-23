Hidden Gems Archery Hosts 'Future Archery Pro' Youth Tournament For NYC Public School Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Students from several NYC schools gather for a youth archery tournament focused on building confidence, leadership, and focus through hands-on learning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hidden Gems Archery , a pioneering organization dedicated to expanding access to archery in urban communities, proudly announces the upcoming Future Archery Pro Tournament, taking place on Saturday, May 31st in Queens, NY. This signature event will bring together youth from New York City public schools and several invited programs, marking a celebration of three years of consistent program growth and student achievement.The Future Archery Pro Tournament provides a platform for young archers, many introduced to the sport through Hidden Gems' mobile programming, to demonstrate their developing skills and compete in a focused, supportive environment. Designed as a culminating experience, the tournament highlights the role of archery in promoting discipline, confidence, and leadership among youth from underrepresented communities. Hidden Gems Archery offers year-round programming at your preferred location, so contact them today to bring programming to your school."The Future Archery Pro Tournament is more than a competition, it's a celebration of perseverance, discipline, and talent,” said Natasha Green, founder of Hidden Gems Archery.“We created this event to give our students a space to shine, reflect on their growth, and take pride in what they've accomplished."Founded in 2013, Hidden Gems Archery has become a leading force in inclusive archery education, offering dynamic programs, pop-up ranges, and school partnerships throughout New York City. By bringing archery directly to neighborhoods, the organization continues to remove barriers and create access to meaningful opportunities for youth and adults alike.The tournament has drawn strong support from school and community leaders who have partnered with Hidden Gems Archery to bring archery into their learning environments.“Since 2021, our students at CS 55 have benefited tremendously from Hidden Gems Archery,” said Principal Luis Torres.“Archery teaches focus and emotional control, skills our students carry into the classroom and beyond. This tournament is a well-earned opportunity for them to be recognized.”“We hosted Archery Week twice at PS 70, and hundreds of students participated,” said Principal Roxanne Ledda.“Watching their excitement as they hit their targets, sometimes for the first time, was unforgettable. Hidden Gems provides not just enrichment, but meaningful engagement that teaches the lessons of perseverance.”This year's tournament will be hosted at Grover Cleveland High School in District 24, led by Principal Marc Pascente.“When we can offer students the opportunity to learn by doing and get immediate feedback, we are enhancing their critical thinking skills,” said Hoa Tu, Ed.D., Superintendent of Queens North High Schools, overseeing Districts 24, 25, 26, and 30.“Hidden Gems Archery is one such program where students engage in mind and body learning.”“We brought archery to Belmont Preparatory High School to engage our students and expose them to a sport that's not commonly offered,” said Rosemarie Thompson, School Counselor at Belmont Prep and UFT Guidance Counselors Chapter Leader.“We wanted them to learn, team building, collaboration, and to also promote leadership skills to promote confidence and foster respect. It helps them with their focus and concentration.”With this tournament, Hidden Gems Archery continues its mission to support youth development and help students aim high, in archery and in life.

