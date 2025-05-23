Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market Forecast 2025: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Share, Segments And Emerging Trends

Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Microbiological Testing Of Water Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Is the Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The microbiological testing of the water market is on a growth trajectory, with the market size predicted to rise from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.1 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. The rise in waterborne diseases, increased environmental awareness, and the ripple effects of urbanization and industrialization have all contributed to the market's growth. Demands for such testing are projected to continue to escalate, potentially reaching $2.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%.

Several elements, in particular the increasing focus on point-of-use testing and the rapid integration of innovative technologies such as blockchain, will be the primary drivers of this anticipated growth. These technologies aim to provide transparency and real-time monitoring solutions, addressing growing consumer concerns. Other trends that look set to shape the future of the market include expanded wastewater testing, the integration of next-generation sequencing NGS, and the rise of citizen science initiatives.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market Growth ?

A surge in waterborne diseases, caused by the consumption of water contaminated by microscopic organisms, or by contact with feces, is slated to fuel the growing demand for microbiological testing. The need for such testing, pivotal in verifying the safety of water for human consumption, has never been greater.

Who Are The Key Players In The Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market?

Key drivers in the microbiological testing of the water market are leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M, Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Steris Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Sysmex, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Döhler Group SE., Pace Analytical, Alcami Corporation, and Hardy Diagnostics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market?

These industry leaders are adopting cutting-edge technological advancements. The introduction of fresh approaches and methodologies is significantly enhancing the microbiological testing of the water process, enabling companies to maintain their competitiveness in the market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Is The Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market Segmented?

The market for microbiological testing of water spans several segments:

1 By Type: Instruments, Reagents And Test Kits

2 By Pathogen Type: Legionella, Coliform, Salmonella, Clostridium, Vibrio

3 By Water Type: Drinking And Bottled, Industrial Water

4 By Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Food, Clinical, Environmental, Chemical And Material, Energy

The subsegments are:

1 By Instruments: Portable Testing Devices, Laboratory Testing Equipment, Automated Testing Systems

2 By Reagents And Test Kits: Culture Media, Chemical Reagents, Enzyme Substrates, Ready-To-Use Test Kits, Field Test Kits, Multi-Parameter Test Kits.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Microbiological Testing Of The Water Market?

In terms of geography, North America was the largest region in the microbiological testing of water market in 2024, while future forecasts indicate that the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the fastest-growing. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With more than 15,000 reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with over 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you have the information needed to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 315 623 0293

Asia +44 207 1930 708

Europe +44 207 1930 708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.