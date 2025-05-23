In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Meat And Bone Meal Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global meat and bone meal market has been witnessing steady growth in recent years. It is expected to expand from $5.95 billion in 2024 to $6.23 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The report attributes this growth in the historical period to factors such as the rising demand for rendered products, growth of the biofuel industry, expansion of commercial pig farming, increasing efforts in research and development, and a growing awareness of sustainable animal by-products.

What Is The Projected Growth For The Meat And Bone Meal Market?

Over the next few years, the meat and bone meal market size is projected to experience steady growth, expected to reach $7.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The Business Research Company attributes this projected growth to factors including increasing demand for sustainable animal feed solutions, advancements in protein extraction technologies, burgeoning global livestock populations, rising global meat consumption, and an increased consumer preference for high-protein diets.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Growth Of The Meat And Bone Meal Market?

A significant driver for the meat and bone meal market is the growing demand for animal feed. These feeds are meticulously formulated food products designed to meet the nutritional needs of livestock, poultry, and other domesticated animals, supporting their growth, health, and productivity. The report highlights factors that drive the demand for such feeds - the increasing global consumption of meat, dairy products, and eggs, rising livestock production, and the need for higher efficiency in animal farming.

Who Are The Key Players In The Meat And Bone Meal Market?

Presently, the major companies operating in the meat and bone meal market are the Scoular Company, Darling Ingredients Inc., SARIA Group, Pinnacle Foods Inc., and Kemin Industries Inc. These key industry players are focusing on the development of innovative products, such as cultivated meat products. These products offer heightened convenience and a longer shelf life to the consumers. Cultivated meat, or cultured/cell-based meat, involves the production of meat by growing animal cells in a controlled environment as opposed to traditional raising and slaughtering of animals.

How Is The Meat And Bone Meal Market Segmented?

The meat and bone meal market report underscores its segmentation by:

1 Type: Cow and Sheep Ingredients; Non Cow and Sheep Ingredients

2 Product: 60% Protein; 65% Protein; Other Products

3 Application: Animal Feed; Fuel; Fertilizer; Pet Food; Other Applications

The report further provides a breakdown of these segments.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Meat And Bone Meal Market?

When focusing on regional insights, the report reveals that North America was the largest region in the meat and bone meal market in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the MBM market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

