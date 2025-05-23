Oil India Records 10 Pc Rise In Net Profit At Rs 6,114 Crore For FY25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Government-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) reported a 10.13 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 6,114.19 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, driven by record-high oil and gas production.

The upstream oil company achieved its highest-ever total production of 6.71 MMTOE, with crude oil output rising 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT and natural gas production increasing 2.20 per cent to 3.252 BCM.

The company said it“has achieved the highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 MMTOE during FY25. Crude Oil production for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT and the Natural Gas production during FY25 increased by 2.20 per cent to 3.252 BCM and is the highest ever achieved by the company since its inception."

Lauding the company's performance, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said:“India's energy sector PSUs continue to make remarkable contributions to India's journey towards energy security under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Kudos to Oil India Limited on their exceptional financial performance with a robust 10 per cent growth of Rs 6,114 crore in standalone PAT, and highest-ever production of 6.71 MMTOE.

"An impressive consolidated PAT of Rs 7,039 crore, driven by downstream oil refining subsidiary NRL's strong Rs 1608 crore profit and $5.14/bbl GRM (gross refining margin (GRM), reflects the company's strategic strength,” the minister added.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, in addition to the 100 per cent interim dividend already paid during the year.

Despite the strong annual performance, OIL's fourth-quarter results reflected pressure from lower crude prices and operational margins. Q4 FY25 net profit dropped 22 per cent to Rs 1,591.48 crore from Rs 2,028.83 crore in the same period last year.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 6,182.79 crore, down from Rs 6,589.91 crore in Q4 FY24, while the EBITDA margin declined to 42.83 per cent from 48.09 per cent.

Crude oil price realisation also fell to $74.46 per barrel in FY25 compared to $83.03 in the previous year. The company's EPS for FY25 stood at Rs 37.59, up from Rs 34.13 in FY24.

OIL significantly ramped up its capital expenditure, recording a 123 per cent jump to Rs 8,467.33 crore.